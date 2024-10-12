On the Site:
Parker Kingston Makes Circus Touchdown Grab, BYU Pulls Even With Arizona

Oct 12, 2024, 3:02 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah- Trailing by a touchdown early in the second quarter, Parker Kingston and Jake Retzlaff put the BYU Cougars on the scoreboard with a 20-yard pitch and catch in the corner of the end zone.

RELATED: Nation’s No. 1 Hoops Recruit AJ Dybantsa Chats With BYU Greats

Following an Arizona touchdown that looked all too easy, Retzlaff led the Cougars on an 11-play, 95-yard drive that ate up 4:52 of game time.

On first down after LJ Martin picked up 15 yards on 4th-and-3, Retzlaff found Kingston at the goal line. Despite excellent coverage from the Wildcats defender, Kingston was able to snare the pass for a game-tying TD.

Retzlaff is 9-for-14 for 84 yards and a score. Martin and Hinckley Ropati have combined for 35 yards on five carries.

It was Kingston’s second career touchdown catch and his fourth reception this season.

RELATED STORIES

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Arizona recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch's coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (5-0, 2-0)

  • Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars  (41-13 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)
  • Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)
  • No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears (34-28 W)
  • BYE
  • Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars
  • Friday, October 18 – Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff 8:15 p.m MT
  • Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff  TBA
  • BYE
  • Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA
  • Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian's Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

