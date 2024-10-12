Parker Kingston Makes Circus Touchdown Grab, BYU Pulls Even With Arizona

PROVO, Utah- Trailing by a touchdown early in the second quarter, Parker Kingston and Jake Retzlaff put the BYU Cougars on the scoreboard with a 20-yard pitch and catch in the corner of the end zone.

Following an Arizona touchdown that looked all too easy, Retzlaff led the Cougars on an 11-play, 95-yard drive that ate up 4:52 of game time.

On first down after LJ Martin picked up 15 yards on 4th-and-3, Retzlaff found Kingston at the goal line. Despite excellent coverage from the Wildcats defender, Kingston was able to snare the pass for a game-tying TD.

Retzlaff is 9-for-14 for 84 yards and a score. Martin and Hinckley Ropati have combined for 35 yards on five carries.

It was Kingston’s second career touchdown catch and his fourth reception this season.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (5-0, 2-0)

Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars (41-13 W)

BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)

BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)

Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)

No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears (34-28 W)

BYE

Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars

Friday, October 18 – Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff 8:15 p.m MT

Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

