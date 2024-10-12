Parker Kingston, LJ Martin Link Up For BYU Trick Play Touchdown

PROVO, Utah- The BYU Cougars took advantage of an interception at the goal line, using trickeration to take a 14-7 first-half lead over Arizona.

Parker Kingston looked to the end zone after taking an extended handoff on a backward pass from Jake Retzlaff. The lefty wide receiver lofted a 33-yard pass to a wide-open LJ Martin. The running back absorbed a hit as he tumbled into the painted area.

TRICK PLAY FROM THE LEFTY What a TD by @BYUfootball 🔥😱 pic.twitter.com/ekvdjcHcNq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 12, 2024

It was the redshirt sophomore’s third passing touchdown. This is Kingston’s second game with a TD catch and pass after he accomplished the feat last season.

Martin looks good in his return from injury. The sophomore running back has carried twice for 21 yards and made three catches for 46 yards and the 33-yard TD catch.

BYU leads Arizona 14-7 with two minutes left in the first half. Arizona has the football in Cougar territory at the 24-yard line.

