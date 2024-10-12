Jakob Robinson INT Leads To Chase Roberts Touchdown Catch Against Arizona

PROVO, Utah- Nop. 14 BYU’s defense has been incredibly opportunistic in an undefeated 5-0 start to the season, and Homecoming against the Arizona Wildcats has been no different. On the first Wildcats play from scrimmage in the second half, Jakob Robinson tipped a Noah Fifita pass to himself, giving the Cougars possession inside the Arizona 10-yard-line.

This interception was 🎨@BYUfootball is making play after play on defense 😤

Taking over with a chance to extend the lead, Jake Retzlaff found Chase Roberts on first and goal for a nine-yard TD strike. The score gave BYU a 21-7 lead.

Roberts has four grabs for 47 yards and a TD. Retzlaff is 14-of-21 for 151 yards and two TDs.

Following the TD, Isaiah Glasker penetrated the Arizona backfield, sacking Fifita and causing a fumble that Harrison Taggart recovered at the Wildcat 15-yard line. The drive stalled, allowing Will Ferrin to give his team a 24-7 lead with a 33-yard FG.

The Cougars defense has created three turnovers, including two in the opening minute of the third quarter.

