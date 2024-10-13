Members of Utah Task Force One on their way back home

SALT LAKE CITY — Members of Utah Task Force One helping with recovery efforts in the Southeast are on their way back to Utah.

On Saturday, members of the team received their orders to return home.

“UT-TF1 has successfully completed their missions for Hurricane Helene and received their demobilization orders. They have started their journey home,” a post read on the Utah Task Force One’s Facebook page. “We wish the team safe travels and look forward to your safe homecoming.”

At the end of September, the team had been deployed to Georgia to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene. The team stayed in the region to help with efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Earlier this week, the team traveled from Valdosta, Georgia to the Florida state line to await for Hurricane Milton.

“We are on the fringes of where the storm’s going to hit, and we would expect to move in typically right behind the storm after it makes landfall,” said special operations division chief Bryan Case to KSL TV prior to Hurricane Milton making landfall earlier this week.

The team was deployed for roughly two weeks in the Southeast helping with efforts.

Eighty team members were sent to the Southeast to provide assistance. Additionally, the team also took 80,000 pounds of equipment. The team also went prepared with fleet vehicles and rescue boats.

Utah Task Force One is one of 28 Federal Emergency Management Agency Urban Search and Task Force teams in the United States, according to its website. The team is managed by Unified Fire Authority, and is based in Salt Lake City.

The team includes paramedics, physicians, heavy rescue firefighters and search dogs.