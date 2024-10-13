On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Members of Utah Task Force One on their way back home

Oct 12, 2024, 6:27 PM | Updated: 6:39 pm

Members of Utah Task Force One helping with recovery efforts in the Southeast are on their way back to Utah. (Utah Task Force One)

(Utah Task Force One)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Members of Utah Task Force One helping with recovery efforts in the Southeast are on their way back to Utah.

On Saturday, members of the team received their orders to return home.

“UT-TF1 has successfully completed their missions for Hurricane Helene and received their demobilization orders. They have started their journey home,” a post read on the Utah Task Force One’s Facebook page. “We wish the team safe travels and look forward to your safe homecoming.”

At the end of September, the team had been deployed to Georgia to help with recovery efforts from Hurricane Helene. The team stayed in the region to help with efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton.

Earlier this week, the team traveled from Valdosta, Georgia to the Florida state line to await for Hurricane Milton.

“We are on the fringes of where the storm’s going to hit, and we would expect to move in typically right behind the storm after it makes landfall,” said special operations division chief Bryan Case to KSL TV prior to Hurricane Milton making landfall earlier this week.

The team was deployed for roughly two weeks in the Southeast helping with efforts.

Eighty team members were sent to the Southeast to provide assistance. Additionally, the team also took 80,000 pounds of equipment. The team also went prepared with fleet vehicles and rescue boats.

Utah Task Force One is one of 28 Federal Emergency Management Agency Urban Search and Task Force teams in the United States, according to its website. The team is managed by Unified Fire Authority, and is based in Salt Lake City.

The team includes paramedics, physicians, heavy rescue firefighters and search dogs.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Members of Utah Task Force One helping with recovery efforts in the Southeast are on their way back...

Mark Jones

Members of Utah Task Force One on their way back home

Members of Utah Task Force One helping with recovery efforts in the Southeast are on their way back to Utah.

42 minutes ago

FILE - Chester County, Pa., election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots at West Chester U...

Diana Jones, KSL NewsRadio

What is Franked Mail and how could it affect an election?

Franked Mail, also known as Congressional Mail, is official mail that’s sent without postage prepayment and is funded by taxpayer dollars.

3 hours ago

FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shown, March 15, 2020, in Atlanta. (John B...

Mark Jones

Avian Influenza is discovered in northern Utah poultry flock

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food confirmed Saturday a diagnosis of highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as bird flu, in a commercial poultry flock in northern Utah. 

4 hours ago

Yellow Lake Fire from Heber City. (KSL viewer)...

Jacob Freeman

Yellow Lake Fire’s progression slows, second town meeting coming Sunday

The Yellow Lake Fire's progression finally slowed down Friday into Saturday morning, with crews managing to make progress on the fire's eastern boundary.

6 hours ago

Photo shows the aftermath of a crash police say was caused by a man who ran a red light at 400 Sout...

Jacob Freeman

Man critically injured after running red light in downtown crash, police say

A man is in critical condition after a crash at 400 South State Street late Friday night.

8 hours ago

FILE (Salt Lake City Police Department, file photo)...

Jacob Freeman

Two juveniles arrested after alleged September robbery spree

Two juveniles were arrested in September after allegedly robbing several different convenience stores, the Salt Lake Police Department said.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Members of Utah Task Force One on their way back home