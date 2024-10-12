On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

New York Rangers Vs. Utah Hockey Club Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Oct 12, 2024, 5:18 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

NEW YORK – The Utah Hockey Club continues its East Coast road trip in New York as they take on the Rangers in Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Utah looks to stay undefeated in its third game while the Rangers attempt to win their first home game of the 2024 season.

Check back here for live updates from MSG!

Pregame

First Period

Second Period

Third Period

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

