New York Rangers Vs. Utah Hockey Club Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

NEW YORK – The Utah Hockey Club continues its East Coast road trip in New York as they take on the Rangers in Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Utah looks to stay undefeated in its third game while the Rangers attempt to win their first home game of the 2024 season.

Pregame

Ready to roll at MSG. pic.twitter.com/PAxG3TNsZ8 — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 12, 2024

MSG turns into a temple for hockey when the Rangers come to play. Unreal. What an atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/n5KRh7FShz — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 12, 2024

First Period

Some nice pressure early on from the UHC. Consistently getting pucks in deep and hitting the forecheck hard.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 12, 2024

BARRETT HAYTON PUTS US ON THE BOARD FIRST! — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 12, 2024

Barrett Hayton scores! Great feed and Hayton goes top shelf. What a start to the year for Hayton. MSG is SILENT. Utah leads 1-0.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 12, 2024

Elite defensive play by Durzi on the odd man rush for the Rangers. Thats a goal if Durzi doesn’t lift the other Ranger’s stick. Utah stays ahead 1-0 with 13:15 left in the first.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 12, 2024

Second Period

Third Period

