Timely Turnovers Allow BYU Football To Hold Off Arizona, Remain Undefeated

Oct 12, 2024, 5:39 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The BYU Cougars defense was the story of the day once again, forcing four turnovers in a 41-19 win over the Arizona Wildcats. The Cougars picked off QB Noah Fifita three times, including an Isaiah Glasker pick-six in the final minute to ice the game away.

This is the first 6-0 start for No. 14 BYU since 2020, when it started 9-0.

Arizona is making its first trip to Provo since 2007. This is the 26th meeting between these two programs. The all-time series is tied at 12, with one of the previous matchups resulting in a tie.

Saturday will be the first meeting as Big 12 opponents.

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff, receiver Chase Roberts, LB Jack Kelly, DE Tyler Batty, and CB Jakob Robinson are among the notable players to watch in the matchup.

For Arizona, QB Noah Fifita, WR Tetairoa McMillan, and LB Jacob Manu.

KSL Sports is on location inside LaVell Edwards Stadium and will provide updates throughout the afternoon for the Big 12 tilt.

Pregame

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

BYU/Arizona: Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

