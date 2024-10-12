Timely Turnovers Allow BYU Football To Hold Off Arizona, Remain Undefeated

PROVO, Utah – The BYU Cougars defense was the story of the day once again, forcing four turnovers in a 41-19 win over the Arizona Wildcats. The Cougars picked off QB Noah Fifita three times, including an Isaiah Glasker pick-six in the final minute to ice the game away.

This is the first 6-0 start for No. 14 BYU since 2020, when it started 9-0.

Arizona is making its first trip to Provo since 2007. This is the 26th meeting between these two programs. The all-time series is tied at 12, with one of the previous matchups resulting in a tie.

Saturday will be the first meeting as Big 12 opponents.

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff, receiver Chase Roberts, LB Jack Kelly, DE Tyler Batty, and CB Jakob Robinson are among the notable players to watch in the matchup.

For Arizona, QB Noah Fifita, WR Tetairoa McMillan, and LB Jacob Manu.

KSL Sports is on location inside LaVell Edwards Stadium and will provide updates throughout the afternoon for the Big 12 tilt.

Pregame

#BYU legend Steve Young is impressed with the growth of “swashbuckler” QB Jake Retzlaff.#BYUFootball https://t.co/64s1GR1SL9 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

College Gameday picks for #BYU vs. Arizona Des: BYU

Saban: BYU

Kaitlin Olson: Arizona

McAfee: BYU

Herbie (flying over Utah to Red River): BYU#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/jTvYZJc8Wg — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Urban Meyer a closeted BYU fan confirmed👀 pic.twitter.com/1xGU7I5IPT — BYU Soaking Club President🟦⬜️ (@king_of_provo_) October 12, 2024

The Commish wasn’t missing this one in Provo. Always great to see you Tom & Steve 🤝 pic.twitter.com/c6giDdwLgJ — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 12, 2024

#BYU Sports Network (on @kslnewsradio) reported that Sonny Makasini is out today due to injury. BYU’s starting offensive line includes Etienne, Lapuaho, Bruce Mitchell (C), Austin Leausa (RG), and Keim.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Harrison Taggart is good to go for today. pic.twitter.com/1T2jqJcPxE — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

#BYU fans chanting “AJ” for the nations best college basketball recruit. AJ Dybantsa is attending the Cougar football game as a part of his official visit. #BYUHoops #Big12 pic.twitter.com/x7c4EZJOT6 — Matthew Baiamonte (@baiamontematt) October 12, 2024

#BYU‘s running backs today against Arizona: – LJ Martin

– Hinckley Ropati

– Miles Davis

– Enoch Nawahine

– Sione I. Moa

– Pokaiaua Haunga

– Jovesa Damuni

– Charles Miskela#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

First-string #BYU offensive line against Arizona: Caleb Etienne, Weylin Lapuaho, Bruce Mitchell, Austin Leausa, Brayden Keim. Second-String: Jake Griffin, Trevin Ostler, Trevor Pay, Jake Eichorn, Isaiah Jatta#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

#BYU honored their College Football Hall of Fame inductees in honor of the 100th season of Cougar Football. 🤙 • LaVell Edwards

• Gordon Hudson

• Ty Detmer

• Jim McMahon

• Steve Young

• Gifford Nielsen

• Marc Wilson pic.twitter.com/T2lOm4BjFg — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

Former Boise State, Washington coach Chris Petersen during FOX pregame on #BYU fans: “I still can’t believe that alcohol isn’t allowed in that stadium. Those fans are crazy.” — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

First Quarter

Arizona star Jacob Manu is out for the remainder of the game due to targeting. That’s massive. Manu is the heart and soul of the Arizona defense.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

#BYU had a great opening offensive series, but they couldn’t convert a fourth-and-3 from the Arizona 5-yard line. Difficult throw intended for Keelan Marion that didn’t have a chance to be caught. Missed opportunity.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Kelly Poppinga told me earlier this week that DE Viliami Po’uha is coming along nicely. Nice QB hurry on Fifita to force him into a tough throw.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Inexcusable to allow Tetairoa McMilla to get that wide open.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Arizona struggled in the red zone last week against Texas Tech. No issues for them on drive number one. #BYU allowed Montana Lemonious-Craig to get open underneath for an easy score on a third down call. Wildcats lead early.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

LJ Martin’s first carry of the game is at the 2:46 mark of the first quarter, for a gain of 6. Nice burst from Martin after five weeks away.#BYUFootball #BYU — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Second Quarter

Excellent execution on the 4th down option call by Jake Retzlaff. Retzlaff had the Arizona defense convinced he was gonna run. Quick pitch to LJ Martin for a first down.#BYUFootball #BYU — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Toughness by Parker Kingston to come up with that catch for a touchdown. Excellent play.#BYUFootball #BYU — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Jake Retzlaff with a dime to Parker Kingston. Touchdown #BYU! pic.twitter.com/3HRNExn1cz — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

Gus Johnson: “Tackle by ‘The Batman’ Tyler Batty.” Batty made a touchdown-saving tackle on a Noah Fifita run.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Gus Johnson on Tanner Wall’s interception: “Intercepted at the goal line! WOOOW! What a catch!”#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Great closing speed from Tanner Wall to come up with that interception. Lemonious-Craig was wide open. Big play for the #BYU defense to get out of that jam.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Parker Kingston is having himself a game. What a throw! Third career touchdown pass in his career at #BYU for the former High School QB.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Gus Johnson: “Watch this trick play coming up, down the field …. TOUCHDOWN! LJ Martin. What a throw. 33 yards! How ’bout that? Parker Kingston!”#BYUFootball #BYU — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Parker Kingston’s THIRD career TD pass in his #BYU career. “Special play” alert with this guy.#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/Z0BgC6v04r — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

Parker Kingston’s “special” TD pass capped off a 99-yard drive for the #BYU offense. Cougs lead 14-7.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Confirmed. Quali Conley was short of the line to gain. Turnover on downs for Arizona. #BYU takes over own 24.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Hinckley Ropati is running well today.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Third Quarter

Jakob Robinson. One of the best cornerbacks/nickels in the Big 12. #BYU #BYUfootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Jake Retzlaff once again seizes the moment after a turnover from the #BYU defense and capitalizes immediately with a TD pass to Chase Roberts.#BYU is rolling.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

#BYU‘s kickoff team was flying down the field after the kick with a 21-7 lead—all of the momentum in favor of the Cougs.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Isaiah Glasker with the blitz, rips the ball away from Noah Fifita. Harrison Taggart lands on the ball to recover.#BYU‘s defense continues to prove they are for real.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

#BYU settles for a field goal after the fumble recovery in Arizona territory. Throws on that drive are examples of where Retzlaff has to tighten things up as he continues to progress as BYU’s starter.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Joel Klatt on #BYU: “This place is one of the birthplaces of modern football … with what the passing game has meant to our sport.”#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Big tackle from Tyler Batty to stop a running Noah Fifita on third down. Forced Arizona to kick a field goal.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

#BYU‘s defense started slow against K-State and today, but they picked up steam over the course of each game. Playing well once again.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

“This folks is a bucket list stadium.” 😍 Gus Johnson is loving the views in Provo 🏟️@BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/7YkVN4gatu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 12, 2024

#BYU announced another sell-out: 64,420. BYU fans are showing up in a big way to these games.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Fourth Quarter

Retzlaff tossed a beautiful ball. Lassiter has to catch that. Goes through his hands. #BYU has to settle for another field goal.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Joel Klatt is an impressive football historian. This conversation between him and Gus is next level stuff.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Arizona kicks a field goal to make it a two possession deficit. BYU leads 27-13 with 9:02 remaining.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

#BYU sophomore LJ Martin finds the endzone. That’s your star running back, folks. If he stays healthy, he will be a force down the stretch for BYU.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

#BYU has their biggest lead of the game. 34-13 over Arizona.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Hinckley Ropati fumbled the ball. Arizona takes over on their own 32 with 2:49 remaining. You can’t have that. Ball security was an issue for Ropati earlier in his #BYU career.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Buff Cosmo is back 💪 pic.twitter.com/YYT5uVHV6a — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024

Cody Hagen showing off the speed with a catch on punt coverage team to pin Arizona at their own one yard line. Impressive.#BYU #BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Isaiah Glasker caps off the game with a pick six. Dominant performance from #BYU today. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

#BYU is football is 6-0. No. 14 BYU 41, Arizona 19. Statement No. 6 was a dominant one for the Cougars.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

