Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Dominant Big 12 Win Over Arizona

PROVO, Utah – No. 14 BYU football put together a dominant win over the Arizona Wildcats in Big 12 action.

BYU defeated Arizona 41-19 to improve to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in Big 12 play this season.

Here are instant takeaways from BYU’s bowl eligibility-clinching win over the Wildcats.

BYU’s defense did it again in the middle eight

The “middle eight” is the second quarter’s final four minutes and the third’s first four minutes. In the Kansas State game, it was during this period that BYU pulled away to a blowout victory.

Well, it was deja vu.

BYU shined in the “middle eight,” forcing Arizona’s offense into a turnover on downs in the second quarter. Then to open the third quarter, Jakob Robinson made an incredible play deflecting a Noah Fifita pass at the line of scrimmage that he then picked off.

One play later, Jake Retzlaff sensed the moment and tossed a dart to Chase Roberts for a nine-yard touchdown pass to put BYU in front by two possessions.

On BYU’s next defensive series, linebacker Isaiah Glasker brought the heat and stripped Fifita, leading to Harrison Taggart landing on the loose football.

BYU’s offense didn’t score a touchdown, but they added three with a Will Ferrin field goal.

The BYU defense tends to start slow in its past two home games, but it picks up steam around that critical “middle eight.”

Statement number six: Best team in the Big 12

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has been viewing every game this season as a chance to make a “statement.”

After taking down Arizona in statement number six opportunity, BYU said they are the best team in the Big 12 right now.

That’s what it looked like on Saturday afternoon. Fellow 3-0 Big 12 team Texas Tech was in a grinder against Arizona a week ago. Meanwhile, BYU was in control after getting down 7-0 early in the ball game.

The Big 12 is a race with wild outcomes, but BYU is showing that they are the only team in this league that is consistently performing at a high level. Whether it’s night games, day games, or coming off bye weeks, it doesn’t matter; this team is showing up and delivering statements.

Running Backs looked healthy

BYU’s running back unit entered the sixth game of the season without anyone reaching 100 rushing yards. That’s due to various injuries from the ball carriers.

The good news for BYU was that most of their running backs, led by LJ Martin and Hinckley Ropati, returned on Saturday.

Sione I. Moa was suited up, but coaches held him out to give him one extra week of rest to heal from his injury in the Kansas State game.

Martin and Ropati looked to have good bursts out of the backfield on their runs.

BYU also worked in Martin in the receiving game as he hauled in the 33-yard touchdown pass from Parker Kingston on the trick play in the second quarter.

Martin found paydirt in the fourth quarter, his second touchdown of the season.

When Martin is healthy, he’s BYU’s best running back. It’s not up for debate.

The fumble late in the fourth quarter from Hinckley Ropati kept life alive for Arizona.

Jakob Robinson is one of the best cornerbacks in the Big 12

BYU senior Nickleback/cornerback Jakob Robinson’s interception on Noah Fifita was another highlight showing why Robinson is one of the best cornerbacks in the Big 12.

He gets slept on due to his size. But the 5-foot-10 defensive back is putting up production that has to be leaving NFL scouts feeling like he will be a player on Sundays next fall.

BYU had a solid performance on offense

It was a productive day for the BYU offense on Saturday. Kalani Sitake and Aaron Roderick will probably like coming out of the win because they still have room to get better, but they played an efficient game.

On BYU’s nine drives, they had five drives where they gained 54 yards or more. They put together a 99-yard drive in the second quarter that a LJ Martin capped off with a touchdown reception from Parker Kingston.

There were two drives in the third quarter where BYU went three-and-out that will be areas to improve. But for the most part, BYU’s offense always had an answer and was able to move downfield on Arizona’s defense.

Arizona LB Jacob Manu was a big absence

Arizona linebacker Jacob Manu was ejected for a targeting penalty on the game’s first series. He’s the heart and soul of the Arizona defense and one of the most physical linebackers in the Big 12.

Manu stayed on the sideline to support his teammates, but Arizona seemed rattled from the moment he departed the field. BYU consistently strung together offensive drives that moved down the field.

A bigger conversation with targeting is whether players should be ejected for targeting. Maybe a quarter is enough, but seeing him gone for the entire game was unfortunate.

BYU kept Tetairoa McMillan in check

Besides the 39-yard gain on a broken coverage in the first half on third down, BYU kept Tetairoa McMillan in check. The All-American talent even had a drop.

