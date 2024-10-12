Keyonte George Ruled Out As Jazz Face Spurs In Preseason

SALT LAKE CITY – Keyonte George has been ruled out by the Utah Jazz as they travel to face the San Antonio Spurs for their fourth preseason game on Saturday.

George suffered a mild left knee sprain in Thursday’s win over the Dallas Mavericks after slipping on the court early in the third quarter.

The guard had to be carried off the floor after the fall, but his grandmother posted a video of him climbing the stairs at the American Airlines Center after the game.

George Injury Will Open Opportunites For Isaiah Collier

With George out of the rotation, rookie Isaiah Collier should get a larger opportunity to run the offense for Will Hardy’s team.

The rookie was the 28th overall pick by the Jazz in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft and had shown flashes of strong play through three preseason appearances.

“He’s shown us during camp and these preseason games that his decision-making probably exceeds his age, especially with the speed he plays at,” Hardy said.

In three appearances the guard is averaging 4.7 points, 5.0 assists, and 2.3 steals in 19 minutes per game.

Collier will need to improve his shooting numbers and limit his turnovers if he wants to help replace the production lost in George’s absence.

The USC product is shooting just 21 percent from the floor, 20 percent from three, and turning the ball over three times per game to begin his career.

Jazz Remaining Preseason Schedule

October 12: Utah Jazz @ San Antonio Spurs – 6 p.m. MST

October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST

October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

How To Watch, Stream Jazz Vs. Spurs

The Jazz will travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs on Thursday at 6 pm MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

