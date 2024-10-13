Answering Questions From No. 14 BYU’s Big Win Over Arizona

PROVO, Utah – The No. 14 BYU football team rode a wave of momentum in the third quarter to remain undefeated.

The Cougars cruised in the second half winning 41-19 over the Arizona Wildcats.

Let’s answer some questions from the largest crowd attendance at Lavell Edwards stadium since 2009 when “College Gameday” was last in Provo.

Who was the MVP for BYU football?

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff continues to get better every week.

He was turnover free against the Wildcats while throwing for 218 yards and two touchdowns.

I thought Retzlaff made some big time throws at key moments in this game, which is why I’m choosing him as MVP.

After falling down 7-0 in the first quarter, Retzlaff led a 10 play scoring drive capped off by a gorgeous touchdown pass to Parker Kingston.

Toughness by Parker Kingston to come up with that catch for a touchdown. Excellent play.#BYUFootball #BYU — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

Retlzaff made a great throw to Darius Lassiter on the final offensive scoring drive that closed the door on a Wildcat comeback.

He probably deserved a higher completion percentage if Cougar receivers didn’t drop a few passes.

What was the most impactful play of the game?

The first half film review won’t be pretty for the BYU defense. However, they continue to make game-changing plays week after week.

BYU gave up over 200 yards of offense in the first half, but turnovers in the second quarter kept Arizona to seven points.

This interception was 🎨@BYUfootball is making play after play on defense 😤 pic.twitter.com/oG0fJqqXr4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 12, 2024

The first play of the second half was a disaster for the Wildcats. It kicked off a sequence similar to one against Kansas State.

One of the leaders of the BYU defense, Jakob Robinson made an outstanding play, snuffing out quick pass by batting it up in the air.

He showed great awareness as well to track down the ball and pull it down for an interception.

The Cougars scored on the ensuing play thanks to a Jake Retzlaff touchdown pass to Chase Roberts.

What was the most interesting stat from the game?

Arizona was able to move the ball consistently against this BYU defense, however, they weren’t able to cash in points because the Cougar defense forced four turnovers.

Tanner Wall got the turnover party started with an interception in the second quarter. The BYU offense cashed in a touchdown after driving 99 yards down the field.

Back-to-back turnovers in the third quarter gave the Cougars a comfortable lead. They never looked back.

It’s hard to lose football games when you are plus three in the turnover margin.

When was the game won by BYU football?

It was nice to see LJ Martin get going after missing several games to start this season.

On the final BYU scoring drive of the game, Martin rushed for 21 yards before diving in for a one yard touchdown.

His rushing score gave BYU a 34-13 lead late in the 4th quarter. There wasn’t enough time left for Arizona to threaten again.

Martin finished the game with eight carries for while adding three catches for 46 yards.

He made a nice touchdown catch earlier in the game on a “special” pass from Parker Kingston.

