Daniel Schneemann, Cleveland Guardians Advance To Face Yankees In ALCS

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Former BYU Cougar Daniel Schneemann’s rookie season will continue after the Cleveland Guardians beat the Detroit Tigers 7-3 in Game Five of the American League Divisional Series.

After losing two of the first three games to Detroit, the Guardian’s pitching staff took control in games four and five to keep their World Series dreams alive.

Schneemann did not see any playing time in the Guardians ALDS against Detroit.

The American League Championship Series features the AL East-winning New York Yankees taking on the AL Central champion Guardians. The ALCS begins on Monday, October 14. First pitch is at 5:38 p.m. MT.

Daniel Schneemann | Utility | BYU Cougars

MLB – Cleveland Guardians

Save for a handful of impactful moments at the plate, Schneemann’s defensive versatility has been his hallmark. The former Cougar appeared in double-digit games at third base (17), shortstop (32), centerfield (16), and rightfield (14). Schneemann added six appearances at second and left, giving first-year manager Stephen Vogt confidence in every position besides first base and catcher.

Schneemann’s role down the stretch was reduced to a late-game defensive substation with spot starts all over the diamond. Without a position to call his own, the San Diego, California native finished with three hits in his final 30 plate appearances.

Cleveland won the American League Central with a 92-69 record. The Guardians received a bye into the AL Divisional Series and will face the Detroit Tigers.

Daniel Schneemann – Cleveland Guardians (3)

The Cleveland Guardians drafted the lefthanded-hitting Schneemann in the 33rd round of the 2018 MLB draft after three seasons at BYU. The San Diego native hit .288 with 76 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and 21 doubles as a Cougar. His best year came in 2017 when he hit .317 with 13 doubles, two home runs, and 38 runs knocked and ten stolen bases.

Last 15 Games: .250 BA | 11 Hits | HR | 4 RBI | 17 Ks | 4 BBs

2024 MLB Stats: 73 games | .218 | 42 Hits | 10 2B | 2 3B | 5 HR | 22 RBI | 3 SB | 25 BBs | 70 Ks

