On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Delta kicks woman with shellfish allergy off flight, passenger alleges

Oct 12, 2024, 7:04 PM

A Delta Air Lines jet leaves the gate, Friday, July 19, 2024, at Logan International Airport in Bos...

A Delta Air Lines jet leaves the gate, Friday, July 19, 2024, at Logan International Airport in Boston. (Michael Dwyer, AP Photo)

(Michael Dwyer, AP Photo)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON TRUITT, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) A woman says she was removed from a Delta flight to Boston after telling the crew she has a serious allergy.

Passenger tells Delta staff of allergy Ellie Brelis travels constantly for her career and even has the Delta Rewards credit card. She said she always takes the same steps when flying to alert the flight crew about her life-threatening shellfish allergy.

Brelis said her allergy is documented with Delta, and as she boarded a flight from Los Angeles to Boston, she touched base with the flight attendants about her multiple EpiPens, as she always does.

“She brought out another flight attendant into it, and all of a sudden, it just kind of became this really big commotion where they said they were concerned because they were cooking shellfish in first class and they couldn’t not serve it,” Brelis said.

Removed from flight to Boston

Brelis was not flying first class. However, she said, a Delta medical representative boarded the place and ultimately removed Brelis from the flight, leaving her luggage on the plane.

Belis said she was placed on a later Delta flight, but that one was also serving shellfish and there was no guarantee of a buffer zone.

She took to TikTok, where her video captured roughly 100,000 views, and other passengers shared similar stories.

“I also, in that moment, was just genuinely scared I wasn’t going to be able to get home to see my doctor on Monday morning,” she said.

Heading home on JetBlue

Brelis bought a seat on a JetBlue flight that could get her to Boston on time. She said her Delta flight was not refunded, and now she is wondering what travel will look like for her in the future.

“I would love to know if it’s something that I did that I could do differently in the future to ensure that this doesn’t happen,” she said.

Delta advises passengers with allergies to fill out a form or to contact the accessibility services team before flying – steps Brelis said she took.

Delta has not responded to requests for comment.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Karen Umphrey was kidnapped from a Port Huron neighborhood 44 years ago, and decades passed with no...

Meghan Daniels

Two men convicted in 1980 cold case murder of 21-year-old woman

Karen Umphrey was murdered after being kidnapped from a neighborhood in Port Huron in November 1980. And decades passed with no justice in sight — until now.

8 minutes ago

A Delta Air Lines jet leaves the gate, Friday, July 19, 2024, at Logan International Airport in Bos...

Brandon Truitt, CNN

Delta kicks woman with shellfish allergy off flight, passenger alleges

A woman says she was removed from a Delta flight to Boston after telling the crew she has a serious allergy.

1 hour ago

FILE - The icon for the video sharing TikTok app is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, i...

Haleluya Hadero, The Associated Press

TikTok was aware of risks kids and teens face on its platform, legal document alleges

TikTok has been aware that its design features are detrimental to its young users and that publicly touted tools aimed at limiting kids’ time on the site were largely ineffective.

3 hours ago

FILE - The New York Stock Exchange is shown on Sept. 10, 2024. in New York. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan,...

Stan Choe, AP Business Writer

U.S. stocks rise to close latest record-setting week as banks jump

U.S. stocks rose to records Friday as big banks rallied following a run of reassuring profit reports.

7 hours ago

A house sits toppled off its stilts after the passage of Hurricane Milton, alongside an empty lot w...

Amanda Musa, Josh Campbell, Brian Todd and Jessie Yeung, CNN

Florida was hit first by Hurricane Milton, and scammers could be next

Thousands of Floridians are rebuilding their communities after Hurricane Milton made landfall as a deadly Category 3 storm this week and cut through the state, bringing destructive storm surge to parts of Florida’s western shore and deadly tornadoes to the east while killing at least 17 people.

9 hours ago

Boeing 737 MAX airliners are pictured at the company's factory on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024, in Rent...

Chris Isidore and Vanessa Yurkevich, CNN

Boeing told employees plans to lay off roughly 10% of its workforce

The CEO of Boeing told employees late Friday that the company plans to cut 10% of its total staff “over the coming months.”

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Delta kicks woman with shellfish allergy off flight, passenger alleges