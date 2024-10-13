On the Site:
Dylan Guenther Scores NHL-Leading Fifth Goal Against New York Rangers

Oct 12, 2024, 7:03 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

NEW YORKUtah Hockey Club right wing Dylan Guenther took sole possession of the NHL-leading goal scorer title against the New York Rangers on Saturday.

After two goals in each of the first two games, Guenther scored his fifth late in the second period in Madison Square Garden.

Coming off multiple minutes of 5-on-4 and 5-on-3 advantages, Guenther was just waiting for his moment to strike from the wing.

Finally, assisted by Nick Schmaltz and Barrett Hayton, the NHL’s leading scorer got his chance.

An extra pass from the middle of the ice set Guenther up perfectly on the left side for a snap shot.

It felt like the Rangers were trailing by one goal for the vast majority of the game.

The two-goal lead that came from Guenther’s goal didn’t last too long as New York’s Braden Schneider closed it back down to one with two minutes left in the period.

A wild second period that saw seven total goals came to an end with Utah leading, 5-4.

What’s Working So Well Offensively For Utah Hockey Club Early This Season?

While it’s only been two games since the start of the new NHL season, the Utah Hockey Club has been one of the hottest teams offensively in the league.

According to Captain Clayton Keller, Utah has found success by going back to the basics and executing inside close to the net.

With 10 goals in two games, Utah is tied with the Boston Bruins for the third most goals in the NHL. A season ago, it took the Coyotes four games to reach 10 goals as they were shut out once and only scored a single goal against the Rangers during that same stretch.

So, what’s working for the Utah Hockey Club early on this season? Aside from Dylan Guenther being an absolute menace offensively, Keller says it’s been their ability to get inside and return to the basics that has yielded an onslaught of goals through the first two games.

“Just getting to the inside and a lot of traffic as well,” Keller said. “We started off camp a little slow getting inside and just trying to make plays every time. We’ve kind of simplified it down a little bit and just going back to the basics. When you do that, the other plays open up. We’re going to continue to that, especially tonight.”

If you go back and watch the 10 goals Utah has scored, they’ve all come relatively close to the net with a plethora of bodies in front. Guenther’s first came near the top of the slot, Keller’s was on the doorstep, Barrett Hayton has scored twice on tips, Crouse netted one from the slot against the Islanders and Josh Doan tied the game late by crashing the net hard.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

