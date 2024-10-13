Isaiah Collier Leaves Jazz Game With Hamstring Injury

SALT LAKE CITY—Isaiah Collier left the Utah Jazz’s fourth preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs with a right hamstring injury.

The strain occurred in the second quarter after nine minutes on the floor, but the guard was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Isaiah Collier Feeds Taylor Hendricks Before Injury

Collier started the game for the Jazz with Keyonte George missing the game due to a left knee injury.

The 28th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the guard has been productive on both ends of the floor, recording steals and feeding his teammates with nifty passing.

Both skills were on display when he stole the ball preventing a Spurs fastbreak and found second-year forward Taylor Hendricks for the easy dunk up top.

🐴 𝘠𝘌𝘌𝘏𝘈𝘞 🐴 now we’re having fun! pic.twitter.com/mUPLCigTWV — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 13, 2024

Collier had two points, two assists, and four turnovers in his first career start for the Jazz.

In three appearances before his injury, the guard averaged 4.7 points, 5.0 assists, and 2.3 steals in 19 minutes per game.

The USC product is shooting just 21 percent from the floor, 20 percent from three, and turning the ball over three times per game to begin his career.

Collier missed four weeks during his lone college season at USC after suffering a right-hand injury.

