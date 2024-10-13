Late Pick-Six From Isaiah Glasker Finishes BYU Football Win

PROVO, Utah- The BYU Cougar defense has made its name by creating turnovers in critical moments this season. With the game no longer in doubt, Isaiah Glasker put the finishing touches on a 41-19 Cougar win over Arizona with a pick-six in the final minute.

The INT was BYU’s third of the day to go with an earlier fumble recovery. The Cougars (6-0, 3-0) scored 24 points off turnovers to remain undefeated.

PICK SIX TO SEAL THE W @BYUfootball with the exclamation point to close this one out 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WX7ke5wfQN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 12, 2024

Glasker added five tackles, two quarterback hurries, and forced the earlier fumble as the redshirt sophomore linebacker continued to shine for the BYU defensive unit.

His 24 stops are third on the team, trailing Harrison Taggart (34) and Crew Wakley (25). His seven tackles for a loss, including two sacks, lead the Cougars through six games.

BYU has scored 52 points off of 14 forced turnovers this season.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (5-0, 2-0)

Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars (41-13 W)

BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)

BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)

Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)

No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears (34-28 W)

BYE

Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (41-19 W)

Friday, October 18 – Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff 8:15 p.m MT

Saturday, October 26 – BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights | Kickoff TBA

BYE

Saturday, November 9 – BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 16 – Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 23 – BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils | Kickoff TBA

Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

