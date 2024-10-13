Two men convicted in 1980 cold case murder of 21-year-old woman

(CNN) — Karen Umphrey was murdered after being kidnapped from a neighborhood in Port Huron in November 1980. And decades passed with no justice in sight — until now.

In December, the results of DNA testing led to the arrests of 71-year-old Douglas Laming and 64-year-old Anthony Harris.

“This is a great example of the fact that we preserve this evidence through the years, use it sparingly and test it several times,” St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King said.

Investigators were able to collect DNA evidence from 21-year-old Umphrey’s body after she was found by hunters a day after witnesses reported seeing her being forced into a vehicle.

Harris, who was 20 years old at the time of Umphrey’s murder, was arrested at work in February. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder this week and then testified against his accomplice, Douglas Laming.

“This was a huge step in our case and the first point to getting closure for the family,” King told reporters Friday.

Investigators said Harris confessed to forcing Umphrey into Laming’s truck one night in November 1980.

Harris reportedly said they took Umphrey to the St. Clair County State Gaming Area, where he and Laming raped her.

Harris told investigators that he walked away for a moment and heard two gunshots but claims because it was dark, so he didn’t actually see Laming pull the trigger.

Umphrey was found dead with two gunshot wounds to her head.

“After just three days of trial, the jury was sent to deliberate, and after only one hour returned with a guilty verdict,” King said. “It is my hope that after 44 years, the family of Karen Umphrey can breathe a little easier knowing her killers have been brought to justice.”