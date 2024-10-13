On the Site:
Clayton Keller Shoots Down Rangers With Overtime Winner In New York

Oct 12, 2024, 8:13 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

NEW YORK – Utah Hockey Club captain Clayton Keller took matters into his own hands in overtime to defeat the New York Rangers on Saturday.

Keller already had one goal under his belt in Madison Square Garden but as time ticked off the clock in OT, he added one more.

Speaking of adding to their stat line, Nick Schmaltz assisted on the game-winner for his third assist of the night.

Coming around from behind the net, Keller faked to the left and wrapped his shot over the shoulder of the goalkeeper into the top right corner.

The goal was Keller’s second of the night and third of the season.

The Utah Hockey Club improved to 3-0 on the year with the win in MSG.

Up next, the squad will travel south down the East Coast to take on the Devils in New Jersey.

What’s Working So Well Offensively For Utah Hockey Club Early This Season?

While it’s only been two games since the start of the new NHL season, the Utah Hockey Club has been one of the hottest teams offensively in the league.

According to Captain Clayton Keller, Utah has found success by going back to the basics and executing inside close to the net.

With 10 goals in two games, Utah is tied with the Boston Bruins for the third most goals in the NHL. A season ago, it took the Coyotes four games to reach 10 goals as they were shut out once and only scored a single goal against the Rangers during that same stretch.

So, what’s working for the Utah Hockey Club early on this season? Aside from Dylan Guenther being an absolute menace offensively, Keller says it’s been their ability to get inside and return to the basics that has yielded an onslaught of goals through the first two games.

“Just getting to the inside and a lot of traffic as well,” Keller said. “We started off camp a little slow getting inside and just trying to make plays every time. We’ve kind of simplified it down a little bit and just going back to the basics. When you do that, the other plays open up. We’re going to continue to that, especially tonight.”

If you go back and watch the 10 goals Utah has scored, they’ve all come relatively close to the net with a plethora of bodies in front. Guenther’s first came near the top of the slot, Keller’s was on the doorstep, Barrett Hayton has scored twice on tips, Crouse netted one from the slot against the Islanders and Josh Doan tied the game late by crashing the net hard.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

