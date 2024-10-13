On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

TRAFFIC & ROADS

Drivers stunned after ‘boulder’ bashes into several cars on I-15

Oct 12, 2024, 8:46 PM | Updated: 8:48 pm

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


Reporter

SANDY A Midvale woman is grateful she and her daughter are alive after an intense encounter on Interstate 15 Friday that left them shaken up.

What happened to them, apparently happened to other drivers all at once. 

Sitting at the kitchen table Friday evening, Lakeysha Mapps and Gwendolyn Davis sighed as they talked about how “it has been a day.” 

“Unreal,” Davis said, shaking her head. 

That’s exactly how Mapps would describe it, looking at the photos and videos on her mother’s phone that show what they mean. 

“I was like, oh my gosh, I cannot believe this,” she gasped, her eyes growing wide. 

Davis said she’s “grateful to be alive,” showing pictures of the crunched and scraped metal that now marks the front driver side of her other daughter’s SUV. 

‘I thought I was going to die’

The mother explained how she and her daughter, Mapps’ sister, were headed southbound on I-15 Friday morning toward the 9000 South exit, when Davis spotted what she described as a boulder larger than a person’s head. 

“I could see a big boulder coming at us, and I thought I was going to die, it came so quickly,” she said. 

Davis watched it fly right toward her daughter in the driver’s seat, and said there was no time for them to react. 

“I prayed, asked that God… ‘Move it away!'” she said. “And next thing I know, I heard BOOM!” 

The boulder bounced off her daughter’s car, Davis explaining it bashed into four other vehicles aside from theirs. 

Damage to vehicles

Everyone whipped onto the shoulder making sure they were all OK and take stock of the damage. 

“One guy, he lost his transmission because it hit his car from the bottom, ripped out is transmission,” Davis said. She said the boulder shredded the tires on other vehicles. 

It left a crater on her daughter’s car. 

Utah Highway Patrol told KSL TV they responded to a call of five vehicles damaged by a boulder. They said no injuries were reported, and because it was unclear where the rock came from or flew off to there wasn’t much more they could do to investigate. 

“That’s the the crazy part about it, is nobody knows who’s responsible,” Mapps said. 

With the massive rock’s origin a mystery, Davis said her daughter will pay out-of-pocket for the fix because her insurance won’t cover it. An initial quote, she said, estimated $1,800. 

So, that’s why the women said it’s been a day. 

But at the end of the day, they’re glad the havoc wreaked by the rock wasn’t worse. 

“I was just so thankful that we made it out of there alive,” Davis expressed. “I knew that my prayers, my immediate prayers at that moment had been answered.” 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Traffic & Roads

A Midvale woman is grateful she and her daughter are alive after an intense encounter on Interstate...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Drivers stunned after ‘boulder’ bashes into several cars on I-15

A Midvale woman is grateful she and her daughter are alive after an intense encounter on Interstate 15 Friday that left them shaken up.

1 hour ago

police lights...

Jacob Freeman

Rollover crash hospitalizes two, forces closure of I-215 ramps

A rollover crash has forced part of Interstate 215 to the Interstate 80 collector to close.

13 hours ago

Traffic moves on I-15 in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 18, 2023. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)...

Jacob Freeman

UDOT releases final plan for I-15 from Farmington to Salt Lake City

The Utah Department of Transportation released the Final Environmental Impact Statement for upcoming changes to Interstate 15 between Farmington and Salt Lake City.

1 day ago

The intersection of 13400 South and Bangerter Highway will be fully closed starting on Monday, Octo...

Mary Culbertson, KSL TV and Allessandra Harris Gurr, KSL NewsRadio

Year-long Bangerter Highway closure begins Monday, but delays expected sooner

Prepare for delays along a Bangerter Highway intersection this weekend.

3 days ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Mark Jones

SLCPD identifies bicyclist killed after being struck by vehicle

Salt Lake City police have released the identity of the woman who died last month after being struck by a vehicle in the Central 9th neighborhood.

4 days ago

Unified police are searching for the driver of a Tesla Cybertruck who hit a woman on a motorcycle a...

Dan Rascon

Police searching for driver of Tesla Cybertruck in connection to hit-and-run

Unified police are searching for the driver of a Tesla Cybertruck who hit a woman on a motorcycle at a high rate of speed and then sped away.  

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Drivers stunned after ‘boulder’ bashes into several cars on I-15