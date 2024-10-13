Utah Hockey Club Stays Undefeated With Overtime Win Over New York Rangers

NEW YORK – It took six goals and an extra period but the Utah Hockey Club remained undefeated with a huge 6-5 win over the New York Rangers in Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Clayton Keller led the way with two goals, one of which was the overtime game-winner, and an assist. Nick Schmaltz recorded an impressive three assists.

The Rangers seemed to have quick response for every Utah goal. However, the Utah HC remained out in front and once it went to OT, there were no more chances for answers in New York.

Pregame

Ready to roll at MSG. pic.twitter.com/PAxG3TNsZ8 — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 12, 2024

MSG turns into a temple for hockey when the Rangers come to play. Unreal. What an atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/n5KRh7FShz — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 12, 2024

First Period

Some nice pressure early on from the UHC. Consistently getting pucks in deep and hitting the forecheck hard.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 12, 2024

BARRETT HAYTON PUTS US ON THE BOARD FIRST! — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 12, 2024

Barrett Hayton scores! Great feed and Hayton goes top shelf. What a start to the year for Hayton. MSG is SILENT. Utah leads 1-0.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 12, 2024

What a feed from Keller but what a move by Hayton. He’s had an unreal start to this season. Breakout year? https://t.co/GiA2QD2Hd8 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 12, 2024

Barrett Hayton opened the scoring for Utah tonight, extending his season-opening goal/point streak to three games (10/8-10/12: 3g, 1a). He has now matched the longest goal streak of his NHL career, set with Arizona from 1/8/23-1/12/23 (3g). — Utah Hockey Club PR (@UtahHC_PR) October 12, 2024

Elite defensive play by Durzi on the odd man rush for the Rangers. Thats a goal if Durzi doesn’t lift the other Ranger’s stick. Utah stays ahead 1-0 with 13:15 left in the first.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 12, 2024

Rangers tie it up on a goal from Panarin Ingram’s vision was slightly blocked due to his defenseman. Panarin went low glove side. 1-1 in New York. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 12, 2024

An absolute BEAUTY from Breadman. pic.twitter.com/KPOF5Y8xud — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 12, 2024

Ingram continues to make top tier saves. He’s been so good for Utah to start the season. Bailed them out quite a few times.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 12, 2024

NYR with suffocating pressure right now. Utah’s struggled to clear their own zone and the Rangers are banging on the door. So much offensive talent on this Rangers squad. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 12, 2024

End of 1 at MSG. All things considered, good period from the UHC. Nice early goal, decent number of shots, couple big saves from Ingram and a fairly even game. New York did wake up though and had a few dangerous opportunities late. Utah needs a strong response in the 2nd. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 12, 2024

All tied up after the first. pic.twitter.com/fmLsaIjHUW — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 12, 2024

Second Period

Barrett Hayton has looked SO good to start the season. Here’s what Coach Bear had to say about it: “I think he’s more comfortable, more relaxed I will say. Hayton is super competitive. He’s a guy who puts a lot of pressure on himself. The goal in his first game relieved the… — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

Jack McBain makes it 2-1! Logan Cooley with excellent patience in the zone, dumps it off to Kolyachonok, bodies crash the net, and McBain cleans it up. 2-1 Utah#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

Stenlund to the box for 2 minutes. Utah’s PK takes the ice for the first time tonight. This will be a CHALLENGE.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

Logan Cooley with a great block. Lays out on the ice and takes a hard shot. Durzi taps his stick in applause. Gotta love players who are willing to do that.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

Ranger’s goal on the PP. Nobody stepped to the shooter and Panarin with his second of the night. Can’t give a guy like that so much space. 2-2 at MSG. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

Rangers score again but it’s immediately waived off. Goaltender Interference. MSG does not like it. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

NYR are challenging the call. Seems ridiculous they can watch the full replay on the jumbotron and then decide to challenge the call… https://t.co/Wo5hqpt9Yv — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

Goaltender interference is confirmed. Rangers will send a man to the box. Utah to the PP. Game still tied at 2-2.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

Ingram is called for holding behind his own net…not sure I agree with that one. 4 on 4 for the next 1:45. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

CLAYTON KELLER SCORES! Kerfoot with an excellent play to win the puck back behind the Rangers net and then feeds Keller on the doorstep. 3-2 Utah. This team can put the puck in the back of the net. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

Kerfoot has been sneaky good early for Utah. Couple really nice plays to win the puck back and some wizard passes. Underrated. https://t.co/UZI7VlGBY1 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

Stenlund with a ROCKET from in close and suddenly Utah has doubled their lead in New York. Utah HC leads the Rangers 4-2. This building is stunned.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

Puck takes a WILD bounce off the boards after a simple dump in by NYR and ends up in the net. Nothing you can do about it. Utah still leads 4-3 midway through the second.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

Kesselring and McBain drop the gloves in MSG…doesn’t go particularly well for either guy. Edstrom landed a few massive hits on McBain. Carrick also had a few on Kesselring. MSG enjoyed that sequence. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

MADNESS at MSG. Ingram just got cleaned out by Cuylle. He’ll head to the box for 2 minutes. Some wild hockey is being played by these two teams tonight…like I’m trying to wrap my head around what I am watching here. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

Utah is going to have a 5-on-3 advantage here for about 50 seconds. Really need to capitalize here. Regain a 2 goal lead. NYR is too dangerous. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

GUENTHER AGAIN!!!! Utah capitalizes and its suddenly a 2 goal game for Utah again. Utah has scored 15 goals and counting in the first three games. WHO IS THIS TEAM??? 5-3 Utah#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

He’s going to devour teams from that spot for years to come. https://t.co/AdHNhVIsOO — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

Rangers score and its 5-4. Hang on tight everyone, this game is far from over. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

Every time someone shoots in this period you can’t help but hold your breath because it feels like everything is going in… 7 goals in the second period…wow Utah leads 5-4 at MSG.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

Third period on deck 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OU1TTFfd4v — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 13, 2024

How’re you feeling Utah Hockey Club fans 😅 Your boys lead the Rangers 5-4 after two periods with 7 goals in the last 20 minutes. What do they need to do to walk out of MSG with a victory?#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 13, 2024

Third Period

Did Josh Doan just play interim goaltender while Ingram was down after making a save? Wow! This is one of the craziest games I have ever watched. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

Kerfoot just took either a puck or a stick to the face. Went right to the bench. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

Utah surrenders another after constant pressure from the Rangers and this one is tied up 5-5. Utah just could not clear the zone, and you could feel it coming. Just under 7 minutes left in the third period.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

GO TO THE NET + THE REST WILL FOLLOW. pic.twitter.com/9RAr8TNxOn — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 13, 2024

Utah to the PP after a hook called on NYR. Prime time to go on the man advantage in a tie game with 6:34 left. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

I love how much of a pest Hayton is. Just does little things to annoy the other team. Love it. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

Obviously winning this game in regulation is the best-case scenario but if Utah can hold out for OT, they at least steal a point in a difficult road game. That would be huge to get 3 points out of these first two in NY. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

Headed to overtime. pic.twitter.com/SBRLctAgFf — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 13, 2024

Overtime

Utah and the Rangers are headed to OT! We’ll see if they can’t pull this one out like they did the other night in Long Island. Regardless they got a point in this game which is huge. 3 points through these first two games is solid. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

KELLER SCORES AND UTAH WINS IN OT. 3-0!!!!!!#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

OH MY! CLAYTON KELLER WINS IT IN OT! pic.twitter.com/VbVInbnHe1 — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 13, 2024

This is a MASSIVE win for the Utah Hockey Club!!! 3-0 to start the season, 4 points already in NY with a victory over the Presidents Trophy team from last season? Are you kidding???#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

Took a bite out of the Big 🍎 pic.twitter.com/29NVtDaHgS — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) October 13, 2024

