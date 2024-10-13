On the Site:
Utah Hockey Club Stays Undefeated With Overtime Win Over New York Rangers

Oct 12, 2024, 8:22 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

NEW YORK – It took six goals and an extra period but the Utah Hockey Club remained undefeated with a huge 6-5 win over the New York Rangers in Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Clayton Keller led the way with two goals, one of which was the overtime game-winner, and an assist. Nick Schmaltz recorded an impressive three assists.

The Rangers seemed to have quick response for every Utah goal. However, the Utah HC remained out in front and once it went to OT, there were no more chances for answers in New York.

Pregame

First Period

Second Period

Third Period

Overtime

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

