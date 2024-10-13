Shorthanded Jazz Fall To Spurs For First Preseason Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz suffered their first preseason loss falling on the road to the San Antonio Spurs 126-120.

Collin Sexton scored a game-high 24 points while the Spurs were led by Keldon Johnson’s 20-point outing.

The Jazz were playing without Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Patty Mills due to rest. Keyonte George also missed the game with a left knee sprain.

Jazz Depth Getting Tested Early

With George out of the lineup due to injury, the Jazz were already shorthanded entering Saturday’s game.

Midway through the second quarter, the situation got worse when rookie Isaiah Collier left the game with a hamstring strain.

Isaiah Collier left the @utahjazz‘s fourth preseason game against the @spurs with a hamstring injury. #takenote https://t.co/5VVDtzxTVb — KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 13, 2024

Against the Spurs, the two injuries revealed just how shallow the Jazz are at nearly every position, and how quickly the team may have to turn to inexperienced players to fill big minutes this season.

With both Collier and George out, Jason Preston was thrust into the game. The two-way guard played admirably scoring two points and recording three assists, but it’s a less-than-ideal situation for the Jazz with just two exhibition contests remaining before the regular season.

Related: Keyonte George’s Granda Offers Update On Injured Guard

If this were the regular season the Jazz could have turned to Clarkson to absorb more of the minutes, but a three-man rotation with him, Sexton, and either Preston or Mills would be overwhelmed by the depth of nearly every other NBA backcourt.

Injuries are inevitable in the NBA, and the Jazz depth is already getting tested in the preseason. Will Hardy was already planning to enter the regular season relying on six players age 23 and younger to fill big minutes, but may have to go deep into his rotation if Collier is out for an extended period.

Cody Williams Finds His Shot

One of the major questions for Cody Williams coming out of the draft was whether or not his shooting numbers were for real.

In 24 games at Colorado, the freshman shot 41 percent from the three-point line but did so on a small sample size of just 41 attempts.

Entering Saturday’s game, the rookie was 0-4 on three-point attempts over his first three games, and had shot just 4-12 from the floor overall.

Cody leads all scorers at the half with 11 points 🕺💟#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/J67XtnUvCx — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 13, 2024

Against the Spurs, the Jazz lottery pick found his jumper, connecting on 3-4 from downtown, upping his three-point success rate from zero to 37.5 percent with one night’s work.

It will take a few years for Williams’s slender frame to fill out, and in the meantime, his ability to knock down shots will be critical for his offensive production. If he doesn’t hit threes consistently, teams will simply back off him and allow him to get into the paint where he bounces off bigger defenders.

But, if he can shoot in the mid-to-high 30s, teams will have to close out on him on the perimeter, allowing him to use his long strides to get to the rim for easy baskets.

The jury is still out on how good of a shooter Williams can become, but Saturday’s 3-4 showing was a welcome sign.

Jazz Remaining Preseason Schedule

October 15: Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings – 7 p.m. MST

October 18: Utah Jazz @ Portland Trail Blazers – 8 p.m. MST

Next Utah Jazz Broadcast

The Jazz will return home to face the Kings on Tuesday at 7 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops