Girl, 11, drowns in retention pond in Tooele County

TERRA, Tooele County — An 11-year-old girl drowned in a retention pond on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Scott Caldwell says emergency personnel were notified around 4:25 p.m. of a girl, who had fallen into the pond.

Caldwell said a 7-year-boy was with the girl at the time of the incident. The membrane under the water is slippery and the girl slipped in.

The pond is for irrigation and was fenced off to avoid trespassers, according to Caldwell.

The 7-year-old then had to get a neighbor and his father, who were able to get the girl out. They started life-saving procedures on the girl.

Efforts to save her life were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story and may be updated.