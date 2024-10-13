On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Girl, 11, drowns in retention pond in Tooele County

Oct 12, 2024, 9:40 PM | Updated: 10:23 pm

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

TERRA, Tooele County An 11-year-old girl drowned in a retention pond on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Scott Caldwell says emergency personnel were notified around 4:25 p.m. of a girl, who had fallen into the pond.

Caldwell said a 7-year-boy was with the girl at the time of the incident. The membrane under the water is slippery and the girl slipped in.

The pond is for irrigation and was fenced off to avoid trespassers, according to Caldwell.

The 7-year-old then had to get a neighbor and his father, who were able to get the girl out. They started life-saving procedures on the girl.

Efforts to save her life were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Volunteers gathered Saturday to help sort bricks as the new owner started positioning the 5th Ward...

Andrew Adams

Volunteers sort bricks as SLC’s historic 5th Ward Meetinghouse enters next phase

Volunteers gathered Saturday to help sort bricks as the new owner started positioning the 5th Ward meetinghouse toward its next phase.

16 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Girl, 11, drowns in retention pond in Tooele County

An 11-year-old girl drowned in a retention pond on Saturday, according to the Tooele County Sheriff's Office.

43 minutes ago

A Midvale woman is grateful she and her daughter are alive after an intense encounter on Interstate...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Drivers stunned after ‘boulder’ bashes into several cars on I-15

A Midvale woman is grateful she and her daughter are alive after an intense encounter on Interstate 15 Friday that left them shaken up.

2 hours ago

Members of Utah Task Force One helping with recovery efforts in the Southeast are on their way back...

Mark Jones

Members of Utah Task Force One on their way back home

Members of Utah Task Force One helping with recovery efforts in the Southeast are on their way back to Utah.

4 hours ago

FILE - Chester County, Pa., election workers process mail-in and absentee ballots at West Chester U...

Diana Jones, KSL NewsRadio

What is Franked Mail and how could it affect an election?

Franked Mail, also known as Congressional Mail, is official mail that’s sent without postage prepayment and is funded by taxpayer dollars.

6 hours ago

FILE - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shown, March 15, 2020, in Atlanta. (John B...

Mark Jones

Avian Influenza is discovered in northern Utah poultry flock

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food confirmed Saturday a diagnosis of highly pathogenic avian influenza, also known as bird flu, in a commercial poultry flock in northern Utah. 

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Girl, 11, drowns in retention pond in Tooele County