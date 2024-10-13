Social Media Was Buzzing After No. 14 BYU Defeated Arizona

PROVO, Utah – BYU football took down the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, 41-19.

The win improves BYU’s record to 6-0 on the season, 3-0 in Big 12 play.

Social media buzzed with reactions during and after BYU’s impressive performance over Arizona.

A big talking point on Saturday was reacting to the national broadcast involving Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt.

BYU football fans also reacted to the 6-0 start and the play of QB Jake Retzlaff.

Social media reacts to BYU football taking down Arizona

Parker Kingston had a pretty nice first half for #BYU. TD catch and TD throw. This is how you heard the TD pass on @kslnewsradio.#BYUFootball @KSLSports @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/PuJPMFgSkz — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) October 13, 2024

Lets go Cougars!!! Cannot wait to go to a BYU football… # Byumomma — ByuMomma (@uclagrad90) October 12, 2024

BYU is really really good. It’s time to accept the fact they have a special season going. The breaks are going their way and the Players are Buying in to Kelani’s vision. — Coach Holliday (@eagle88me) October 12, 2024

All aboard the BYU Playoff Hype Train!!!!!! — Uriah Leiataua (@lopa54) October 12, 2024

BYU Football is just good, clean, old-fashioned fun… — Mike Sanford (@Coach_Sanford2) October 12, 2024

😎😎 I see you J Great play! And just like that urgency we was talkin about!! LFG! https://t.co/zRfxTteH3X — Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) October 12, 2024

BYU fans trying to figure out what happens next pic.twitter.com/7vjqZEWIBD — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 13, 2024

This BYU defense is something special. No weak spots to expose. DL is veteran and experienced, LB’s might be the best 3 combined backers in decades, and the secondary is full of playmakers. — David Nixon (@D_Nixon) October 12, 2024

Jake Retzlaff led BYU to a win over Arizona on the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, and has the Cougars 6-0. Honored to share his story this morning with producer extraordinaire @Jonfish2 ⬇️ https://t.co/4NiBxxdQ1D — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 13, 2024

best in the NATION💙 https://t.co/iDi3tGJBey — Tommy Prassas (Pr-ass-is) (@PRASSAS22) October 13, 2024

#BYU Consultant Gary Andersen lending his insight to DE Tyler Batty after the win over Arizona.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/nyjZUbnCok — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024

