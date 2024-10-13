Social Media Was Buzzing After No. 14 BYU Defeated Arizona
Oct 12, 2024, 9:32 PM
PROVO, Utah – BYU football took down the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, 41-19.
The win improves BYU’s record to 6-0 on the season, 3-0 in Big 12 play.
Social media buzzed with reactions during and after BYU’s impressive performance over Arizona.
A big talking point on Saturday was reacting to the national broadcast involving Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt.
BYU football fans also reacted to the 6-0 start and the play of QB Jake Retzlaff.
Social media reacts to BYU football taking down Arizona
They stay perfect in Provo.#Big12FB | @BYUfootball pic.twitter.com/1WHicovWoR
— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 12, 2024
Parker Kingston had a pretty nice first half for #BYU. TD catch and TD throw. This is how you heard the TD pass on @kslnewsradio.#BYUFootball @KSLSports @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/PuJPMFgSkz
— Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) October 13, 2024
pic.twitter.com/ecya5vGKUQ https://t.co/TlsuYh75E9
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 12, 2024
Lets go Cougars!!! Cannot wait to go to a BYU football… # Byumomma
— ByuMomma (@uclagrad90) October 12, 2024
BYU is really really good. It’s time to accept the fact they have a special season going. The breaks are going their way and the Players are Buying in to Kelani’s vision.
— Coach Holliday (@eagle88me) October 12, 2024
All aboard the BYU Playoff Hype Train!!!!!!
— Uriah Leiataua (@lopa54) October 12, 2024
BYU Football is just good, clean, old-fashioned fun…
— Mike Sanford (@Coach_Sanford2) October 12, 2024
😎😎 I see you J Great play! And just like that urgency we was talkin about!! LFG! https://t.co/zRfxTteH3X
— Kyle Van Noy (@KVN_03) October 12, 2024
BYU fans trying to figure out what happens next pic.twitter.com/7vjqZEWIBD
— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) October 13, 2024
The Cougs are going BOWLING 🎳@BYUfootball | #FOXFieldPass pic.twitter.com/xK0ejnqvcS
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 13, 2024
This BYU defense is something special. No weak spots to expose. DL is veteran and experienced, LB’s might be the best 3 combined backers in decades, and the secondary is full of playmakers.
— David Nixon (@D_Nixon) October 12, 2024
GO COUGARS! @BYUfootball is officially #BowlBound 🎉
#BowlSeason #collegefootball #cfb #college #football #postseason #byufb #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/YNOqnDHOZz
— Bowl Season (@BowlSeason) October 12, 2024
Jake Retzlaff led BYU to a win over Arizona on the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, and has the Cougars 6-0. Honored to share his story this morning with producer extraordinaire @Jonfish2 ⬇️ https://t.co/4NiBxxdQ1D
— Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) October 13, 2024
best in the NATION💙 https://t.co/iDi3tGJBey
— Tommy Prassas (Pr-ass-is) (@PRASSAS22) October 13, 2024
#BYU Consultant Gary Andersen lending his insight to DE Tyler Batty after the win over Arizona.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/nyjZUbnCok
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 12, 2024
6-0 vibes pic.twitter.com/XXPdzTYoOX
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) October 12, 2024
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.
Take us with you wherever you go.
Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.