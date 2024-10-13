On the Site:
Social Media Was Buzzing After No. 14 BYU Defeated Arizona

Oct 12, 2024, 9:32 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football took down the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday, 41-19.

The win improves BYU’s record to 6-0 on the season, 3-0 in Big 12 play.

Social media buzzed with reactions during and after BYU’s impressive performance over Arizona.

A big talking point on Saturday was reacting to the national broadcast involving Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt.

BYU football fans also reacted to the 6-0 start and the play of QB Jake Retzlaff.

Social media reacts to BYU football taking down Arizona

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

