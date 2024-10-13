On the Site:
Fire breaks out in Salt Lake Valley Landfill

Oct 12, 2024, 10:48 PM

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY On Saturday night, Chopper 5 captured images of a fire at a Salt Lake Valley Landfill.

The landfill is located about three miles from the Salt Lake City International Airport. The images were recorded around 8 p.m. Saturday.

No information on what caused the fire from officials, or how long it’ll take to put out.

However, there is a large presence from firefighters.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

