Fire breaks out in Salt Lake Valley Landfill
Oct 12, 2024, 10:48 PM
(KSL TV)
SALT LAKE CITY — On Saturday night, Chopper 5 captured images of a fire at a Salt Lake Valley Landfill.
The landfill is located about three miles from the Salt Lake City International Airport. The images were recorded around 8 p.m. Saturday.
No information on what caused the fire from officials, or how long it’ll take to put out.
However, there is a large presence from firefighters.
This is a developing story and may be updated.