Social Media Reacts To Utah Hockey Club's OT Victory Over New York Rangers

Oct 13, 2024, 11:15 AM

NEW YORK, New York – The Utah Hockey Club shocked the world on Saturday night as they defeated the Rangers 6-5 at Madison Square Garden.

The win improves Utah’s record to 3-0 on the season, and 2-0 on their initial road trip.

Following the win, social media was buzzing with reactions after Utah’s big win in the big apple.

Utah Hockey Club fans and national media reacted to the 3-0 start and Clayton Keller’s OT game-winner.

Social media reacts to Utah Hockey Club beating Rangers in New York

The Utah Hockey Club will now take on the New Jersey Devils on Monday afternoon. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Social Media Reacts To Utah Hockey Club’s OT Victory Over New York Rangers