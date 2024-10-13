Social Media Reacts To Utah Hockey Club’s OT Victory Over New York Rangers

NEW YORK, New York – The Utah Hockey Club shocked the world on Saturday night as they defeated the Rangers 6-5 at Madison Square Garden.

The win improves Utah’s record to 3-0 on the season, and 2-0 on their initial road trip.

Following the win, social media was buzzing with reactions after Utah’s big win in the big apple.

Utah Hockey Club fans and national media reacted to the 3-0 start and Clayton Keller’s OT game-winner.

Social media reacts to Utah Hockey Club beating Rangers in New York

The Utah Hockey Club is yet to lose a game in their inaugural season 🔥 #UtahHC pic.twitter.com/GqCOut4kvh — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) October 13, 2024

CLAYTON KELLER. THE UTAH HOCKEY CLUB IS 3-0 TO START ITS INAUGURAL SEASON pic.twitter.com/p1vjXCwL4x — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 13, 2024

CLAYTON KELLER! OT game-winner from El Capitan! The Clubbies aka @utahhockeyclub is 3-0!#UtahHC #UHCvsNYR — Jake Hatch (Yawk) Utah Hockey Club Aficionado (@JacobCHatch) October 13, 2024

CAPTAIN! — Ryan Smith (@RyanQualtrics) October 13, 2024

Utah Hockey Club: — undefeated through 3 games

— has the NHL’s goal leader

— has the NHL’s assist leader

— has the 2nd highest even-strength xGF% in NHL via @MoneyPuckdotcom There isn’t a better story in hockey right now. pic.twitter.com/O5wOjledVI — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) October 13, 2024

If you are a big city and you plan to play against the Utah Hockey Club… expect to take an L. — Sporty (@SportyMcSports) October 13, 2024

The Utah Hockey Club are must watch hockey right now. They win another thriller in New York. They start the season 3-0. 16 goals scored. All systems go. Top 6 forwards have been unstoppable. — Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) October 13, 2024

This is a MASSIVE win for the Utah Hockey Club!!! 3-0 to start the season, 4 points already in NY with a victory over the Presidents Trophy team from last season? Are you kidding???#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) October 13, 2024

Clayton Keller makes a sick move and goes backhand shelf on Shesterkin to win the game in OT. Zibanejad and Miller were caught puck watching. #NYR fall 6-5 — Jonny Lazarus (@JLazzy23) October 13, 2024

WHAT. A. DAY!!! This required a little video, and I hate doing videos!! But I’ll never forget today and this is why! @utahhockeyclub @BYUfootball @RyanQualtrics pic.twitter.com/B0mGafRBOM — Bam Bams BBQ (@BamBamsBBQ) October 13, 2024

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now take on the New Jersey Devils on Monday afternoon. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule.

