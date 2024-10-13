On the Site:
Shots fired in West Valley causes investigation by Highway Patrol

Oct 13, 2024, 12:34 PM | Updated: 12:34 pm

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

Utah Highway Patrol was called to 5600 West and State Route 201 when multiple shots were heard in the area. (Utah Highway Patrol)

(Utah Highway Patrol)

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY — Utah Highway Patrol was called to 5600 West and State Route 201 when multiple shots were heard in the area. 

Highway troopers were reported to the area, investigating the sound of multiple shots. Two vehicles were pulled over at State Route 201 westbound advising they heard gunshots.

During the investigation, one individual was placed in custody on a trespassing call when they fled from highway troopers. 

By the end, the shots that were heard were from a local firing range in the nearby area.

A Utah Highway Patrol emblem is pictured as shown on the side of a UHP vehicle. (Utah Highway Patro...

