Undefeated BYU Sees Slight Bump In AP Top 25, Utah Falls Out

PROVO, Utah – Despite being one of only 11 undefeated teams, BYU football didn’t climb much in the AP Top 25 poll.

BYU moved up one spot to No. 13. They are one of three Big 12 teams in the AP Top 25 poll this week, led by Iowa State, checking in at No. 9 after the Cyclones defeated West Virginia on the road.

#BYU moves up one spot in the AP Top 25 to No. 13.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/TvZ3HgtTx6 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) October 13, 2024

The 6-0 Cougars put together a dominant performance in a 41-19 victory over Arizona on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU forced four takeaways against Arizona as they cruised to another Big 12 Conference victory.

BYU’s next opponent is Oklahoma State, which plays on Friday night in Provo. Oklahoma State is currently 0-3 in Big 12 play.

After falling at Arizona State on Friday night, Utah has fallen out of the Top 25 this week. The Utes were at No. 16 in last week’s AP Top 25 poll. But the 27-19 setback to Cam Sakettebo and the Sun Devils has Utah out of the rankings.

The Utes still received some votes from pollsters. They would be ranked No. 35.

Utah is 4-2 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 play. They’ll look to end their current two-game losing streak this Saturday night against TCU in Salt Lake City.

AP Top 25: Week 8, 2024 Season

Released: October 13, 2024

1. Texas | 6-0 | SEC

2. Oregon | 6-0 | Big Ten

3. Penn State | 6-0 | Big Ten

4. Ohio State | 5-1 | Big Ten

5. Georgia | 5-1 | SEC

6. Miami | 6-0 | ACC

7. Alabama | 5-1 | SEC

8. LSU | 5-1 | SEC

9. Iowa State | 6-0 | Big 12

10. Clemson | 5-1 | ACC

11. Tennessee | 5-1 | SEC

12. Notre Dame | 5-1 | FBS Independent

13. BYU | 6-0 | Big 12

14. Texas A&M | 5-1 | SEC

15. Boise State | 5-1 | Mountain West

16. Indiana | 6-0 | Big Ten

17. Kansas State | 5-1 | Big 12

18. Ole Miss | 5-2 | SEC

19. Missouri | 5-1 | SEC

20. Pitt | 6-0 | ACC

21. SMU | 5-1 | ACC

22. Illinois | 5-1 | Big Ten

23. Army West Point | 6-0 | AAC

24. Michigan | 4-2 | Big Ten

25. Navy | 5-0 | AAC

Others Receiving Votes: Vanderbilt 68, Nebraska 62, Arizona St. 39, Oklahoma 36, Washington St. 32, Iowa 29, Texas Tech 18, Syracuse 13, Arkansas 13, Utah 7, Louisville 6, Southern Cal 5, Liberty 2, UNLV 1.

