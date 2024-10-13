On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Undefeated BYU Sees Slight Bump In AP Top 25, Utah Falls Out

Oct 13, 2024, 12:13 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Despite being one of only 11 undefeated teams, BYU football didn’t climb much in the AP Top 25 poll.

BYU moved up one spot to No. 13. They are one of three Big 12 teams in the AP Top 25 poll this week, led by Iowa State, checking in at No. 9 after the Cyclones defeated West Virginia on the road.

The 6-0 Cougars put together a dominant performance in a 41-19 victory over Arizona on Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU forced four takeaways against Arizona as they cruised to another Big 12 Conference victory.

BYU’s next opponent is Oklahoma State, which plays on Friday night in Provo. Oklahoma State is currently 0-3 in Big 12 play.

After falling at Arizona State on Friday night, Utah has fallen out of the Top 25 this week. The Utes were at No. 16 in last week’s AP Top 25 poll. But the 27-19 setback to Cam Sakettebo and the Sun Devils has Utah out of the rankings.

The Utes still received some votes from pollsters. They would be ranked No. 35.

Utah is 4-2 overall and 1-2 in Big 12 play. They’ll look to end their current two-game losing streak this Saturday night against TCU in Salt Lake City.

AP Top 25: Week 8, 2024 Season

Released: October 13, 2024

1. Texas | 6-0 | SEC

2. Oregon | 6-0 | Big Ten

3. Penn State | 6-0 | Big Ten

4. Ohio State | 5-1 | Big Ten

5. Georgia | 5-1 | SEC

6. Miami | 6-0 | ACC

7. Alabama | 5-1 | SEC

8. LSU | 5-1 | SEC

9. Iowa State | 6-0 | Big 12

10. Clemson | 5-1 | ACC

11. Tennessee | 5-1 | SEC

12. Notre Dame | 5-1 | FBS Independent

13. BYU | 6-0 | Big 12

14. Texas A&M | 5-1 | SEC

15. Boise State | 5-1 | Mountain West

16. Indiana | 6-0 | Big Ten

17. Kansas State | 5-1 | Big 12

18. Ole Miss | 5-2 | SEC

19. Missouri | 5-1 | SEC

20. Pitt | 6-0 | ACC

21. SMU | 5-1 | ACC

22. Illinois | 5-1 | Big Ten

23. Army West Point | 6-0 | AAC

24. Michigan | 4-2 | Big Ten

25. Navy | 5-0 | AAC

Others Receiving Votes: Vanderbilt 68, Nebraska 62, Arizona St. 39, Oklahoma 36, Washington St. 32, Iowa 29, Texas Tech 18, Syracuse 13, Arkansas 13, Utah 7, Louisville 6, Southern Cal 5, Liberty 2, UNLV 1.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Finds Doubs For TD On Crazy Backpedaling Throw

Former Utah State QB Jordan Love can do it all and he showed that in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals.

32 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands Commitment From EDGE Rusher Out Of Hawaii

Saint Louis High School defender took an official visit to Provo over the weekend.

45 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Takes Punt Return Over 50 Yards To House

Former Weber State WR Rashid Shaheed ran in his first special teams touchdown of the year in week six against the Buccaneers.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Undefeated BYU Sees Slight Bump In AP Top 25, Utah Falls Out

Pollsters keep BYU out of Top 10 in the rankings.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Reacts To Utah Hockey Club’s OT Victory Over New York Rangers

Following the win, social media was buzzing with reactions after Utah's big win in the big apple.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Day 3: Cut Madness Ensued To Start Weekend At Black Desert Championship

Black Desert Golf Course was a little less crowded on Friday after around 60 golfers were sent packing after the cut. The line, which fell at -5, was still up in the air when the players woke up on Saturday. Eight groups resumed Friday's play early on Saturday morning, where some completed a miracle finish to stay alive and others had their hopes of a weekend run dashed.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Undefeated BYU Sees Slight Bump In AP Top 25, Utah Falls Out