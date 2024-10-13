On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Takes Punt Return Over 50 Yards To House

Oct 13, 2024, 12:19 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

NEW ORLEANS – Former Weber State wide receiver Rashid Shaheed ran in his first special teams touchdown of the year in week six against the Buccaneers on Sunday.

It was far from his first score of the season though. Through the first five weeks, Shaheed pulled down three receiving touchdowns.

After catching the ball near midfield, the former Wildcat went toward the right sideline and maneuvered through Tampa Bay defenders,

Once he reached the 20-yard line, there was nothing but open field in front of him and he high-stepped into the end zone.

The return TD was the Saints’ first score of the game, and the Bucs’ lead dropped from 14 to seven.

Although the return was Shaheed’s first touch of the game, he has been a top target in the Saints’ offense this season.

So far this year, the third-year receiver has 19 receptions for 338 yards and three touchdowns. On special teams, he has returned seven punts for 87 yards and five kickoffs for 146 yards.

About Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed signed with the Saints in April 2022 after he wasn’t selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Wildcat reportedly received one of the top contracts for an undrafted player that season.

According to Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star, Shaheed signed a deal with the Saints that included the sixth-highest amount of guaranteed money for a UDFA signing in 2022. FCS Analyst Sam Herder reported that Shaheed’s contract featured a guaranteed base salary of $207,000 and a signing bonus of $15,000.

The San Diego, CA native finished his Weber State career as the FCS all-time leader in kickoff return touchdowns (seven). In 53 games with the Wildcats, Shaheed set the Weber State record for kickoff return average at 29.1 yards per return. As a senior, Shaheed was named an FCS First Team All-American as both a kick returner and punt returner. Shaheed is the only Weber State Wildcat to be named as an All-American four different times.

As a rookie in 2022, Shaheed recorded 28 receptions for 488 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four rushes for 57 yards and a touchdown. In the return game, Shaheed had over 500 total yards on kickoffs and punts.

Last season, he posted 46 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns. Shaheed also returned a total of 43 punts and kicks for 723 yards and a touchdown.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah High School Football 2024 Streaming Guide: Week 10

Week 10 streaming schedule for the 2024 Utah high school football season on the KSL Sports app and KSLSports.com.

26 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU LB Isaiah Glasker Earns National Player Of The Week Recognition

The athletic redshirt sophomore received national recognition for his play against Arizona.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch, Stream, Listen To BYU Football Vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

One of two undefeated teams left in the Big 12, BYU looks to corral the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Friday night clash.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Mailbag: What Has Youth Showed In Preseason?

The Utah Jazz mailbag where this week we look at what strength each young player has shown already in the preseason.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

KSL Sports Rewind: High School Football 2024 Top 25 Rankings Entering Week 10

Week 9 of the high school football season in the state of Utah is in the books, and KSL Sports Rewind released its Top 25 ranking.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jake Retzlaff Joins Elite Group Of BYU QBs After 6-0 Start

BYU's redshirt junior quarterback joins a small group of Cougar signal-callers.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Saints WR Rashid Shaheed Takes Punt Return Over 50 Yards To House