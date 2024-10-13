New fire threatening homes in southeast Utah

VERDURE, San Juan County — A new fire blazed up Sunday south of Monticello, less than a mile away from homes.

Utah Fire Info said titled the new fire, on United State Forest Service land, the Verdure Creek Fire, near the Blue Mountain Home residences. The blaze was estimated to be more than 20 acres and growing.

Ground and air firefighting resources were reported to be en route to the blaze at approximately noon on Sunday. The Manti-La Sal National Forest is in the Abajo Mountains, also known as the Blue Mountains, in southeast Utah.

It is not yet known how the fire started.

Yellow Lake Fire update

The Yellow Lake Fire, discovered on Sept. 28, is now 29,730 acres and is 23% contained.

