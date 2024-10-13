BYU Football Lands Commitment From EDGE Rusher Out Of Hawaii

PROVO, Utah – The eventful weekend for BYU football was capped off with a commitment in the 2025 recruiting class.

Vincent Tautua from Saint Louis High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, announced his pledge to BYU.

Vincent Tautua commits to BYU Football in the 2025 class

“Home [location pin emoji] God is Great,” wrote Tautua on X.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound EDGE rusher officially visited BYU just days after receiving a scholarship offer from defensive ends coach Kelly Poppinga.

Tautua picks BYU over offers from Hawaii and Oregon State. Two years ago, when Tautua was a high school sophomore, he reported offers from Arizona and Utah.

During his official visit this weekend, Tautua shared a picture of him meeting former BYU linebacker Fred Warner on the sidelines on his personal Instagram page.

Tautua has been a four-year varsity player at Saint Louis High School. He’s part of a defense that is allowing only 13.7 points per game this season.

The addition of Tautua brings BYU’s 2025 recruiting class to 17 commits. He’s the fifth EDGE rusher in the class, joining Cole Cogshell, Sale Fano, Ulavaia Fetuli, and Kendal Wall.

Tautua is rated as the 112th EDGE rusher in the country by the 247Sports Composite rankings and the 14th overall prospect in Hawaii for the 2025 class.

