Sunday Edition: Kevin Eubank

KSL 5 TV Chief Meteorologist, Kevin Eubank, sits down with Boyd Matheson on this week’s Sunday Edition as weather has been a dominant headline over the past several weeks. They explore the lessons storms, such as hurricanes, contain not only for weather, emergency preparedness and government response, but for each of us personally.

Kevin dives into the impact of these storms and the lessons weather has taught him. He also shares what it was like to work side-by-side with his father, Mark Eubank, and what he has learned from seasons. That’s an idea Boyd explores in his final thought- what is true in the patterns of seasons in nature is also true in humans and organizations.