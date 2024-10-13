On the Site:
Packers QB Jordan Love Finds Doubs For TD On Crazy Backpedaling Throw

Oct 13, 2024, 1:51 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love can do it all and he showed that in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Just outside the red zone, Love backpedaled with heavy pressure and connected with Romeo Doubs off his back foot.

The touchdown was Love’s fourth of the day and the second to Doubs.

Through three quarters, the former Aggie connected on 22 of his 31 pass attempts for 258 yards and four touchdowns. His stat line resulted in an impressive 122 quarterback rating.

Green Bay looked poised to win back-to-back games for the first time with Love back in the lineup.

The Packers are 1-1 in their last two games with a 31-29 loss to the Vikings and a 24-19 win over the Rams.

Love threw six TDs in those two weeks but his performances were somewhat overshadowed by five total turnovers.

RELATED: Packers QB Jordan Love Overcomes Turnovers To Defeat Rams In LA

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

