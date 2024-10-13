On the Site:
Is Delta Center Louder Than Madison Square Garden? Clayton Keller Thinks So

Oct 13, 2024, 2:26 PM

NEW YORK, New York – Three games into the NHL season and the Utah Hockey Club remains a perfect 3-0. During that stretch, Utah has participated in three home openers including their very own inaugural season game at Delta Center and the first home matchup for the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

So, which arena was the loudest during the first home game of the new NHL season? Clayton Keller thinks Utah may have the edge.

Clayton Keller says Delta Center was louder than Madison Square Garden for home opener

“I think Delta Center was a little louder for the home opener,” Clayton Keller said.

Known as one of the greatest arenas in the world, Madison Square Garden is truly a sight to behold. Located in the heart of New York City, MSG is the home to some of the most well-known teams in professional sports including the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

When the Rangers take the ice, MSG transforms into a true hockey town. New Yorkers come from all around the city in their red and blue to pack the barn and cheer on their boys.

But like Keller said, Utah fans were simply on a different level during the home opener in Salt Lake City. With more than 16,000 strong, Delta Center was an electric and deafening environment that rivaled the most famous arena in the world.

The Utah Hockey Club will now take on the New Jersey Devils on Monday afternoon. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

