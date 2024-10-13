Fighting Utah’s gang crime

SALT LAKE CITY — Like most places, Utah has gangs, but law enforcement has some unique challenges fighting gang crime in the Beehive State.

“Utah is unique in terms of what it’s like compared to the rest of the country,” Lt. Nate Hutchinson with the Salt Lake Area Gang Project said. “Yes, Utah does have a gang problem. We cannot close our eyes and just pretend and hope that it goes away. We’re going to have to deal with it.”

Hutchinson said gangs in Utah tend to be spread out geographically. Most other places where gang activity is present are defined by neighborhoods or blocks, or by some other uniting characteristic.

Especially vulnerable kids are socially isolated and lack the support of family or friends, becoming victims of gangs, Hutchinson said.

According to Hutchinson, gang leaders use kids because they are generally charged as juveniles instead of adults.

“Anyone who is vulnerable, these [gangs] are going to take advantage of,” Hutchinson said.

A bill that would increase penalties on gang leaders is expected to go before the legislature next session. A source for at risk kids is choosegangfree.com

Utah’s gang landscape is not only challenging for law enforcement, it’s also a problem for people who may not realize that something that seems like a minor disagreement can quickly escalate into gang activity.

Signs of gang activity

Hutchinson encourages people to contact police if they see signs of gang activity in their area.

“We’ve seen instances where individuals are maybe unaware that the people they’re having an issue with is involved with a gang and suddenly it erupts into gang violence,” Hutchinson said.

He said Utahns shouldn’t live in fear, but should know how and when to take action. Reporting gang activity can be as simple as reporting graffiti.

Signs parents can watch out for if they suspect their child may be in a gang include sudden changes in their child’s friends, a change in how they dress and suddenly breaking rules at home.