Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Four Touchdowns In Win Over Cardinals

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Utah State quarterback Jordan Love put together debatably his best game of the year as the Green Bay Packers stomped the Arizona Cardinals in week six.

Love completed 22 of his 32 pass attempts for 258 yards and four touchdowns. He also took five carries for 13 yards.

Jordan Love, Packers Shoot Down Cardinals In Week Six

The first half was dominated by Love and the Packers.

After Arizona’s first drive ended in a three-and-out, it took less than three minutes for Green Bay to go 44 yards into the end zone.

Love unloaded a short pass to Jayden Reed for the first score of the game.

After forcing a three-and-out on Arizona’s first drive, the Packers quickly got into the red zone where Love found Reed for the first score of the game.pic.twitter.com/lRmbFRaOFK — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) October 13, 2024

Once again, the Green Bay defense stepped up and forced the Cardinals to punt.

The Packers offense took advantage of the opportunity with an 11-play, 80-yard drive that ended in a connection between Love and Romeo Doubs.

They marched the length of the field on the next drive but was unable to punch it in and settle for a field goal.

The next Green Bay drive took nearly seven minutes and crept into the second quarter but ended in a Romeo Doubs TD. pic.twitter.com/vZ0HfYySMv — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) October 13, 2024

However, the Packers weren’t quite down in the end zone in the first half.

Already leading 17-0, it took just one play on their next drive to tack on six.

Love loaded up from near midfield and perfectly placed the pass on the chest of Christian Watson.

The first 25 minutes was dominated by the Packers. With the ball back, Love put a deep pass right in the bucket for Christian Watson. pic.twitter.com/kCNAeFriIX — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) October 13, 2024

With just four minutes left in the half, the Cardinals were finally able to get going on offense.

Two quick drives led by QB Kyler Murray resulted in 10 points before the conclusion of the first half.

However, Green Bay got right back to it after the break. After eight plays and 50 yards, they were in striking distance.

With heavy pressure in the pocket, Love backpedaled and found Doubs near the front right corner of the end zone.

It only went downhill for Arizona from there.

All of the Cardinals’ last three drives ended in fumbles and Green Bay added one more field goal to secure the 34-13 win at home.

About Jordan Love

Before his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

During his rookie campaign, the former USU standout was inactive for each of Green Bay’s games.

Love saw limited action in his second and third seasons with the Packers and continued to serve as the backup to four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers. Following the 2022 season, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. The Rodgers trade paved the way for Love to be Green Bay’s QB1 in 2023.

In his first three seasons, Love threw for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

In 2023, Love threw for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 9-8 record in the regular season.

In two playoff games, the former USU signal-caller threw for 466 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

