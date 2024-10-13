2024 Big 12 Football Bowl Projections Following Week 7
Oct 13, 2024, 4:07 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – This week the Big 12 saw Utah get the services of quarterback Cam Rising back. It ultimately didn’t matter as the Utes lost their second-straight game by falling to Arizona State.
On the more positive side of the Big 12, the league has two teams undefeated with Iowa State and BYU sitting at 6-0 and in the top 15.
One surprise team is Texas Tech that is undefeated in league play, and it’s only loss came against Washington State.
The Red Raiders are only receiving votes but are moving up the bowl pecking order as the Big 12 is in pace to have two playoff teams.
Who Is Rising, Falling In The Big 12 Bowl Projections?
Utah went from a playoff team to one that is now moving down the bowl order to a mid-level bowl game.
Playing TCU and Houston over the next two weeks is a way to move up, but for now the Sun Bowl looks to be the destination.
UCF is the other, K.J. Jefferson was benched for true freshman E.J. Colson. The team has lost two in a row and may not win another game.
The Knights are out of bowl consideration with the remaining games against Iowa State, BYU, both Arizona schools, West Virginia and Utah.
Oklahoma State takes the Knights place but they get the nod over an easier schedule compared to UCF.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Thursday, December 26
5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Matchup: Minnesota vs. TCU
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Friday, December 27
7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN
Matchup: Arkansas vs. West Virginia
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Friday, December 27
10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Reliant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Matchup: Vanderbilt vs. Arizona
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Saturday, December 28
3:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Matchup: Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech
Valero Alamo Bowl
Saturday, December 28
7:30 p.m. ET, ABC
Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
Matchup: USC vs. Kansas State
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Saturday, December 28
9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
Matchup: Army vs. West Virginia
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Projection
Tuesday, December 31
2:00 p.m. ET, CBS
Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX
Matchup: Syracuse vs. Utah
Texas Bowl
Tuesday, December 31
3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Matchup: Oklahoma vs. Cincinatti
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Projection
Friday, January 3
4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN
Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX
Matchup: Washington State vs. Oklahoma State
College Football Playoff Projections Shaken Up
There were no huge upsets this week compared to last week which saw six teams in the top 25 lose, there was a huge game between Oregon upsetting Ohio State, 32-31. That allows Oregon to move up into the top four earning a bye as the projected Big Ten champion.
The rest of the top four stays the same with Texas, Clemson, and BYU taking the other three spots. The Buckeyes loss does not drop them far as they are the No. 5 seed this week and take on the Group of Five representative in Boise State.
Alabama drops after following up its loss to Vanderbilt to a come-from-behind win over South Carolina.
LSU makes an appearance for the first time this year after defeating Ole Miss to improve to 5-1.
Quarterfinal Games
No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8/9 Winner
No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 7/10 Winner
No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 6/11 Winner
No. 4 BYU vs. No. 5/12 Winner
Opening Round Games at campus sites
No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Ohio State
No. 11 Alabama at No. 6 Georgia
No. 10 LSU at No. 7 Penn State
No. 9 Iowa State at No. 8 Miami
First Four out: Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee
Next Group of Five: Navy, Army, UNLV, Liberty
