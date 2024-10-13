2024 Big 12 Football Bowl Projections Following Week 7

SALT LAKE CITY – This week the Big 12 saw Utah get the services of quarterback Cam Rising back. It ultimately didn’t matter as the Utes lost their second-straight game by falling to Arizona State.

On the more positive side of the Big 12, the league has two teams undefeated with Iowa State and BYU sitting at 6-0 and in the top 15.

One surprise team is Texas Tech that is undefeated in league play, and it’s only loss came against Washington State.

The Red Raiders are only receiving votes but are moving up the bowl pecking order as the Big 12 is in pace to have two playoff teams.

Who Is Rising, Falling In The Big 12 Bowl Projections?

Utah went from a playoff team to one that is now moving down the bowl order to a mid-level bowl game.

Playing TCU and Houston over the next two weeks is a way to move up, but for now the Sun Bowl looks to be the destination.

UCF is the other, K.J. Jefferson was benched for true freshman E.J. Colson. The team has lost two in a row and may not win another game.

The Knights are out of bowl consideration with the remaining games against Iowa State, BYU, both Arizona schools, West Virginia and Utah.

Oklahoma State takes the Knights place but they get the nod over an easier schedule compared to UCF.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Thursday, December 26

5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Matchup: Minnesota vs. TCU

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Friday, December 27

7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, TN

Matchup: Arkansas vs. West Virginia

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Friday, December 27

10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Reliant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Matchup: Vanderbilt vs. Arizona

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Saturday, December 28

3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Matchup: Notre Dame vs. Texas Tech

Valero Alamo Bowl

Saturday, December 28

7:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Matchup: USC vs. Kansas State

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 28

9:15 p.m. ET, ESPN

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Matchup: Army vs. West Virginia

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl Projection

Tuesday, December 31

2:00 p.m. ET, CBS

Sun Bowl, El Paso, TX

Matchup: Syracuse vs. Utah

Texas Bowl

Tuesday, December 31

3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Matchup: Oklahoma vs. Cincinatti

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl Projection

Friday, January 3

4:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX

Matchup: Washington State vs. Oklahoma State

College Football Playoff Projections Shaken Up

There were no huge upsets this week compared to last week which saw six teams in the top 25 lose, there was a huge game between Oregon upsetting Ohio State, 32-31. That allows Oregon to move up into the top four earning a bye as the projected Big Ten champion.

The rest of the top four stays the same with Texas, Clemson, and BYU taking the other three spots. The Buckeyes loss does not drop them far as they are the No. 5 seed this week and take on the Group of Five representative in Boise State.

Alabama drops after following up its loss to Vanderbilt to a come-from-behind win over South Carolina.

LSU makes an appearance for the first time this year after defeating Ole Miss to improve to 5-1.

Quarterfinal Games

No. 1 Texas vs. No. 8/9 Winner

No. 2 Oregon vs. No. 7/10 Winner

No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 6/11 Winner

No. 4 BYU vs. No. 5/12 Winner

Opening Round Games at campus sites

No. 12 Boise State at No. 5 Ohio State

No. 11 Alabama at No. 6 Georgia

No. 10 LSU at No. 7 Penn State

No. 9 Iowa State at No. 8 Miami

First Four out: Texas A&M, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Tennessee

Next Group of Five: Navy, Army, UNLV, Liberty

