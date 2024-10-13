On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH FIREWATCH

Cherry Creek Fire ignites in Tooele County

Oct 13, 2024, 5:11 PM

emergency lights...

FILE — (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

LOFGREEN, Tooele County — Utah Fire Info reported the start of a new wildfire Sunday afternoon.

The Cherry Creek Fire is at 500 acres in size and is roughly 3 miles from Lofgreen in Tooele County.

Utah Fire Info also reported that the fire was human-caused, but is under investigation. Several ground resources are responding to the scene.

The Levan Fire Department issued a warning on Facebook.

“There is a large and growing wildfire in the Tintic Junction area of Juab Co. Please stay out of the area. Especially SR-36. Crews are actively working on it,” the post read.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Firewatch

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Cherry Creek Fire ignites in Tooele County

Utah Fire Info reported the start of the Cherry Creek Fire on Sunday afternoon in Tooele County.

55 minutes ago

emergency lights...

Larry D. Curtis

New fire threatening homes in southeast Utah

A new fire blazed up Sunday south of Monticello, less than a mile away from homes.

5 hours ago

Yellow Lake Fire from Heber City. (KSL viewer)...

Jacob Freeman

Yellow Lake Fire’s progression slows, second town meeting coming Sunday

The Yellow Lake Fire's progression finally slowed down Friday into Saturday morning, with crews managing to make progress on the fire's eastern boundary.

1 day ago

The Yellow Lake Fire in the Uinta mountains as it burned through the fall forestry on Sept. 29, 202...

Mary Culbertson and Jacob Freeman

More evacuations in Yellow Lake Fire, closure zone grows

The Yellow Lake Fire has become the biggest in the state of Utah in the 2024 fire season, and it's not finished burning yet.

3 days ago

The Yellow Lake Fire, which has been burning for a week now, showed no signs of slowing on Saturday...

Brianna Chavez

People concerned as Yellow Lake Fire continues to spread

The Yellow Lake Fire is having an impact on businesses along a portion of state Route 35 that has been closed since the fire broke out last week.

8 days ago

A new fire has started in East Oquirrh Saturday. (North Tooele Fire District)...

Carlysle Price

East Oquirrh Fire starts up in Tooele County

A new fire started east of Grantsville near the Oquirrh Mountains Saturday.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Cherry Creek Fire ignites in Tooele County