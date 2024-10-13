Cherry Creek Fire ignites in Tooele County

LOFGREEN, Tooele County — Utah Fire Info reported the start of a new wildfire Sunday afternoon.

The Cherry Creek Fire is at 500 acres in size and is roughly 3 miles from Lofgreen in Tooele County.

#CherryCreekFire update: Now estimated at 500+ acres and is located approximately 3 miles from Lofgreen in Tooele County. #ffslkth pic.twitter.com/BkteGr01ob — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) October 13, 2024

Utah Fire Info also reported that the fire was human-caused, but is under investigation. Several ground resources are responding to the scene.

New 🔥 Start: #CherryCreekFire is located in Juab Co.

The fire is 100 acres and running on BLM land. It is human-caused and under investigation. Multiple ground resources are responding. More as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/BAla4xxVJM — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) October 13, 2024

The Levan Fire Department issued a warning on Facebook.

“There is a large and growing wildfire in the Tintic Junction area of Juab Co. Please stay out of the area. Especially SR-36. Crews are actively working on it,” the post read.

This is a developing story and may be updated.