Yellow Lake Fire: Officials urging residents in Hanna to be ready to evacuate just in case

KAMAS — Officials overseeing the Yellow Lake Fire hosted a public meeting Sunday at Kamas Middle School to provide the latest information on the fire.

Fire managers told people they have several crews on scene — both on the ground and in the air. In a press release from the U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, residents of Hanna, in Duchesne County, are being urged to be ready to get out in case conditions change.

Currently, the North and West Forks of the Duchesne river, as well as the Granddaddy Lakes area have been told to evacuate. However, that’s mostly for campers and anyone with cabins in those areas.

Fortunately, no homes or buildings have been damaged by the fire.

Still, the Yellow Lake Fire continues to grow and move. As of Sunday morning, the fire had grown to 29,730 acres and was 23% contained, according to Utah Fire Info.

On Saturday, winds from the south pushed the fire boundary across the popular Soapstone Basin area of the Mirror Lake Highway toward Iron Mine Road.

Curtis Coots, Yellow Lake Fire incident commander, told KSL TV that the cloud cover helped Sunday in the efforts to contain the fire.

“You know, we’re not looking bad,” he said. “We haven’t had any aggressive runs over the last four days due to the cloud over, so that’s really helped out a lot. A lot of the smoke you’re seeing is predominantly internal. But, we do have some spots that definitely we’ve got some work to do on the north side and the east side that continue to hamper our efforts.”

There are roughly 850 individuals helping fight the fire. The fire has been burning for two weeks and is human-caused.

Another public meeting will be held Monday in Tabiona at 6 p.m.