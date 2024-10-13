Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Powers In First Touchdown Of Season Against Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Former BYU running back Tyler Allgeier had his best game of the year in week six and ran in his first touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Allgeier finished with 18 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown. He added one reception for three yards through the air.

Allgeier had gotten out to a relatively slow start in 2024.

Through the first five weeks of the season, he had 33 carries for 178 yards. Before the week six game in Charlotte, his best game came in week four against the Saints where he had eight carries for 60 yards.

Last year, Allgeier found the end zone twice in the season opener. In his rookie campaign, it also took him five games without a score to finally break the streak in week six.

Already leading 28-20, it took eight plays for the Flacons to march down the field and end up on the doorstep of the end zone.

From there, the game plan was simple. Get Allgeier the ball and get out of the way.

If his late score wasn’t enough, former Utah Ute cornerback Clark Phillips III picked off Carolina in the final minutes to fully secure the win.

About Tyler Allgeier

The Fontana, California native played for the Cougars from 2018-21. He played linebacker before switching to running back full-time ahead of the 2020 season.

During his time in Provo, Allgeier ran the ball 452 times for 2,899 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Allgeier set BYU’s single-season rushing record with 1,601 yards on the ground in 2021.

Welcome to the Dirty Bird Arcade 🕹 pic.twitter.com/UhODznDadP — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) December 4, 2022

Following his standout career in Provo, the Falcons selected the former Cougar running back with the No. 151 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his rookie season in 2022, Allgeier carried the ball 210 times for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded 16 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.

In 2023, Allgeier took 186 carries for 683 yards and four touchdowns. In the passing game, he had 18 receptions for 193 yards and a touhdown.

