On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Powers In First Touchdown Of Season Against Panthers

Oct 13, 2024, 5:46 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Former BYU running back Tyler Allgeier had his best game of the year in week six and ran in his first touchdown against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Allgeier finished with 18 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown. He added one reception for three yards through the air.

Allgeier had gotten out to a relatively slow start in 2024.

Through the first five weeks of the season, he had 33 carries for 178 yards. Before the week six game in Charlotte, his best game came in week four against the Saints where he had eight carries for 60 yards.

Last year, Allgeier found the end zone twice in the season opener. In his rookie campaign, it also took him five games without a score to finally break the streak in week six.

Already leading 28-20, it took eight plays for the Flacons to march down the field and end up on the doorstep of the end zone.

From there, the game plan was simple. Get Allgeier the ball and get out of the way.

If his late score wasn’t enough, former Utah Ute cornerback Clark Phillips III picked off Carolina in the final minutes to fully secure the win.

About Tyler Allgeier

The Fontana, California native played for the Cougars from 2018-21. He played linebacker before switching to running back full-time ahead of the 2020 season.

During his time in Provo, Allgeier ran the ball 452 times for 2,899 yards and 36 touchdowns.

Allgeier set BYU’s single-season rushing record with 1,601 yards on the ground in 2021.

Following his standout career in Provo, the Falcons selected the former Cougar running back with the No. 151 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

During his rookie season in 2022, Allgeier carried the ball 210 times for 1,035 yards and three touchdowns. He also recorded 16 receptions for 139 yards and a touchdown.

In 2023, Allgeier took 186 carries for 683 yards and four touchdowns. In the passing game, he had 18 receptions for 193 yards and a touhdown.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Powers In First Touchdown Of Season Against Panthers

Former BYU RB Tyler Allgeier had his best game of the year in week six and ran in his first touchdown against the Panthers.

20 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Football Bowl Projections Following Week 7

These Big 12 bowl projections will be fluid as the quality of opponents varies and other questions get answered.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Four Touchdowns In Win Over Cardinals

Former Utah State QB Jordan Love put together debatably his best game of the year as the Packers stomped the Cardinals in week six.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Is Delta Center Louder Than Madison Square Garden? Clayton Keller Thinks So

So, which arena was the loudest during the first home game of the new NHL season? Clayton Keller thinks Utah may have the edge.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Finds Doubs For TD On Crazy Backpedaling Throw

Former Utah State QB Jordan Love can do it all and he showed that in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Lands Commitment From EDGE Rusher Out Of Hawaii

Saint Louis High School defender took an official visit to Provo over the weekend.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Powers In First Touchdown Of Season Against Panthers