On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Falcons CB Clark Phillips III Ices Win With First Career Interception Against Panthers

Oct 13, 2024, 6:28 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Former Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III pulled down his first career interception at a perfect time as he secured the win for the Falcons against the Panthers.

Carolina QB Andy Dalton looked right to Diontae Johnson at the sticks but Phillips jumped the pass and returned it 45 yards.

Sign up for the KSL Sports Pro Football Challenge! 

The interception very easily could’ve been a pick-six. However, with his team already leading by three possessions, Phillips downed himself inside the five-yard line to drain the clock.

The Utah product has proved himself in recent weeks with the Falcons. After playing just 16 percent of the snaps in week one, he played over 30 percent of the snaps in week two and has stayed above 25 percent in every week since.

Phillips is currently the No. 4 corner in Atlanta but with more big plays like he made against the Panthers, he could see himself getting more and more opportunity as the year progresses.

The pick wasn’t the only big play of the game for Phillips either.

Before halftime, he took advantage of the confused Panther special teams unit by picking up the ball off a blocked punt to get the ball back for the Falcons offense.

Atlanta went on to defeat Carolina, 38-20.

About Clark Phillips III

Prior to his time at the University of Utah, Phillips III attended La Habra High School in California. The Southern California native originally committed to Ohio State before deciding to join the Utes out of high school. He’s the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with the Utah football program.

Phillips III became a starter for Utah’s defense as a true freshman in 2020.

During his first two seasons with the Utes, the cornerback recorded 86 total tackles, 67 solo tackles, 15 pass breakups, one forced fumble, three interceptions, and two touchdowns.

In 2023, the Lakewood, California native recorded 24 total tackles, 16 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, and 12 pass breakups in 12 games played.

During his 31 games played with Utah, Phillips had 112 total tackles, 84 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, seven sacks, nine interceptions, 30 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

The Atlanta Falcons selected Phillips with the No. 113 overall pick during the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Cloé Lacasse Hat Trick Carries Utah Royals FC To Win Over Seattle Reign

The Utah Royals FC increased its win streak to three with a 3-0 victory over the Seattle Reign FC at home on Sunday.

58 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Falcons CB Clark Phillips III Ices Win With First Career Interception Against Panthers

Former Utah CB Clark Phillips III pulled down his first career interception at a perfect time to secure the win for the Falcons.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier Powers In First Touchdown Of Season Against Panthers

Former BYU RB Tyler Allgeier had his best game of the year in week six and ran in his first touchdown against the Panthers.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Big 12 Football Bowl Projections Following Week 7

These Big 12 bowl projections will be fluid as the quality of opponents varies and other questions get answered.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Throws Four Touchdowns In Win Over Cardinals

Former Utah State QB Jordan Love put together debatably his best game of the year as the Packers stomped the Cardinals in week six.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Is Delta Center Louder Than Madison Square Garden? Clayton Keller Thinks So

So, which arena was the loudest during the first home game of the new NHL season? Clayton Keller thinks Utah may have the edge.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Falcons CB Clark Phillips III Ices Win With First Career Interception Against Panthers