Falcons CB Clark Phillips III Ices Win With First Career Interception Against Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Former Utah cornerback Clark Phillips III pulled down his first career interception at a perfect time as he secured the win for the Falcons against the Panthers.

Carolina QB Andy Dalton looked right to Diontae Johnson at the sticks but Phillips jumped the pass and returned it 45 yards.

The interception very easily could’ve been a pick-six. However, with his team already leading by three possessions, Phillips downed himself inside the five-yard line to drain the clock.

The Utah product has proved himself in recent weeks with the Falcons. After playing just 16 percent of the snaps in week one, he played over 30 percent of the snaps in week two and has stayed above 25 percent in every week since.

Phillips is currently the No. 4 corner in Atlanta but with more big plays like he made against the Panthers, he could see himself getting more and more opportunity as the year progresses.

The pick wasn’t the only big play of the game for Phillips either.

Before halftime, he took advantage of the confused Panther special teams unit by picking up the ball off a blocked punt to get the ball back for the Falcons offense.

Atlanta went on to defeat Carolina, 38-20.

About Clark Phillips III

Prior to his time at the University of Utah, Phillips III attended La Habra High School in California. The Southern California native originally committed to Ohio State before deciding to join the Utes out of high school. He’s the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with the Utah football program.

Phillips III became a starter for Utah’s defense as a true freshman in 2020.

During his first two seasons with the Utes, the cornerback recorded 86 total tackles, 67 solo tackles, 15 pass breakups, one forced fumble, three interceptions, and two touchdowns.

In 2023, the Lakewood, California native recorded 24 total tackles, 16 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, and 12 pass breakups in 12 games played.

During his 31 games played with Utah, Phillips had 112 total tackles, 84 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, seven sacks, nine interceptions, 30 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

The Atlanta Falcons selected Phillips with the No. 113 overall pick during the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

