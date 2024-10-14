On the Site:
Cloé Lacasse Hat Trick Carries Utah Royals FC To Win Over Seattle Reign

Oct 13, 2024, 7:08 PM

SANDY, Utah – The Utah Royals FC increased its win streak to three with a 3-0 victory over the Seattle Reign FC at home on Sunday.

Cloé Lacasse found the back of the net three times in the first half and the Reign weren’t able to pull one back let alone climb out of the hole they were put in.

With the win, the Royals improved to 7-3-14 on the season.

Royals Sink Reign Behind Lacasse Hat Trick

The goals came early and often for Utah at America First Field on Sunday.

It took just over two minutes for Lacasse to get things started.

Off of a corner kick, there was a jumble in the box and Lacasse was able to sneak a shot through the Seattle defenders into the bottom right corner.

If the opening goal didn’t already set the tone, the direction of the game became very clear as Seattle’s Angharad James was shown her second yellow of the match in the 16th minute.

The first came in the fourth minute and she didn’t even make it to halftime before being sent off and leaving the Reign at a player disadvantage.

Utah almost instantly capitalized as Lacasse found her second score in the 20th minute.

When it rains, it pours. And Utah proved that by getting off an absurd 18 shots in the first half.

Although the Reign did a great job of bending and not breaking, when there is that much pressure on your defense there are bound to be lapses.

Just before halftime, Lacasse did it again. The Seattle goalkeeper got a hand on her third shot but it wasn’t enough to keep it out of the net.

Trailing by three goals and down a player, the second half went about how you would expect for Seattle.

They were on their heels for most of the second 45′ and were able to get a couple of shots off but nothing too promising.

The Royals held on down the stretch to secure the big 3-0 win at home.

Utah finished with 20 more shot attempts, eight more shots on goal, six more corner kicks, and held possession for over 63 percent of the match.

Follow the Utah Royals with KSL Sports

The Utah Royals FC will hit the road and head to the West Coast for a match against the Angel City FC on Sunday, October 20.

Live radio calls of every game can be found on KSLSports.com. Select games will be broadcast on the KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM/1160 AM).

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Utah Royals here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com.

