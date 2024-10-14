Springville police searching for shooting suspect

SPRINGVILLE — Police are searching for a shooter after they say a man was shot multiple times Sunday evening.

Police said the shooter should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to a news release from the Springville Police Department, officers were called to the area of 1327 W. 50 North for a report of a shooting just after 5 p.m.

Officers from Mapleton, Provo, Springville along with deputies from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a male suspect. Following the shooting, police said, the man ran northbound from the scene, got on a motorcycle and fled the scene.

According to police, the suspect is described as Hispanic, roughly 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was wearning blue jeans, black hoodie, a black beanie cap, and red high-top tennis shoes.

Police said a 35-year-old man was shot three times. He was transported to an area hospital, and is expected to recover.

It is unclear if the shooting was isolated or a random act of violence.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information, you are asked to call Springville police at 801-489-9421.