On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Springville police searching for shooting suspect

Oct 13, 2024, 8:36 PM | Updated: 10:16 pm

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SPRINGVILLE Police are searching for a shooter after they say a man was shot multiple times Sunday evening.

Police said the shooter should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to a news release from the Springville Police Department, officers were called to the area of 1327 W. 50 North for a report of a shooting just after 5 p.m.

Officers from Mapleton, Provo, Springville along with deputies from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a male suspect. Following the shooting, police said, the man ran northbound from the scene, got on a motorcycle and fled the scene.

According to police, the suspect is described as Hispanic, roughly 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was wearning blue jeans, black hoodie, a black beanie cap, and red high-top tennis shoes.

Police said a 35-year-old man was shot three times. He was transported to an area hospital, and is expected to recover.

It is unclear if the shooting was isolated or a random act of violence.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

If you have information, you are asked to call Springville police at 801-489-9421.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Police are searching for a shooter after they say a man was shot multiple times Sunday, Oct. 13, 20...

Mark Jones

Springville police searching for shooting suspect

Springville police are searching for a shooter after they say a man was shot multiple times Sunday evening.

2 hours ago

Officials overseeing the Yellow Lake Fire urged residents of a small town to be ready for a possibl...

Mark Jones, Alex Cabrero, Shelby Lofton

Yellow Lake Fire: Officials urging residents in Hanna to be ready to evacuate just in case

Officials overseeing the Yellow Lake Fire urged residents of a small town to be ready for a possible evacuation notice during a public meeting Sunday at Kamas Middle School.

4 hours ago

Utah Fire Info reported the start of a new wildfire Sunday afternoon. (Utah Fire Info)...

Mark Jones

Cherry Creek Fire ignites in Tooele County

Utah Fire Info reported the start of the Cherry Creek Fire on Sunday afternoon in Tooele County.

5 hours ago

Crime scene tape. (Getty Images)...

Michelle Rowe, KSL NewsRadio

Fighting Utah’s gang crime

Like most places, Utah has gangs, but law enforcement has some unique challenges fighting gang crime in the Beehive State.

8 hours ago

KSL 5 TV Chief Meteorologist, Kevin Eubank, sits down with Boyd Matheson on Sunday Edition for Oct....

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Kevin Eubank

KSL 5 TV Chief Meteorologist, Kevin Eubank, sits down with Boyd Matheson on this week's Sunday Edition as weather has been a dominant headline over the past several weeks.

8 hours ago

emergency lights...

Larry D. Curtis

New fire threatening homes in southeast Utah

A new fire blazed up Sunday south of Monticello, less than a mile away from homes.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Springville police searching for shooting suspect