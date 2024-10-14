LocalsInTheNFL Week Six Recap: Top Performances And Weekly Roundup

SALT LAKE CITY – The sixth week of the 2024 NFL season is just about in the books with only Monday Night Football remaining. Players with local ties made their mark all over the league in week two.

Every local NFL player who recorded a stat, with the top performances highlighted, or helped their team pick up a win can be found in our weekly roundup.

Week seven of the 2024 NFL season begins on October 17 as the New Orleans Saints host the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

NFL Locals’ Week Six: Top Performances, All Stats, And More

Top Local NFL Performances

Former Utah State QB Jordan Love put together a great performance as Green Bay cruised to a 34-13 win over Arizona. Love completed 22 of his 32 pass attempts for 258 yards and four touchdowns. He also took five carries for 13 yards.

Weber State alum Rashid Shaheed didn’t have his best offensive day with just one reception for 11 yards and one carry for two yards. However, he scored the first touchdown of the day for New Orleans on a 54-yard punt return.

Former Utah State star Bobby Wagner led Washington in tackles with 12 (six solo) and added one quarterback hit.

Two former Utah High School standouts, Brighton’s Simi Fehoko and Orem’s Alohi Gilman, had great games for the Chargers in Denver. Gilman posted 10 total tackles (six solo), one sack, and one pass breakup. Fehoko caught two passes for 44 yards.

Former Utah WR Devaughn Vele had his best game as a pro with four receptions for 78 yards.

Former BYU RB Tyler Allgeier had 18 carries for 105 yards and ran in his first touchdown on the season in the fourth quarter. He also caught one pass for three yards.

Another local on the Falcons, former Ute Clark Phillips III, posted three total tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, one pass breakup, and his first career interception.

In The Statsheet

On Thursday Night Football, two locals made their mark for the 49ers. Former BYU LB Fred Warner led the team in tackles with 11 (six solo) and added one pass breakup. Former Utah punter Mitch Wishnowsky totaled 173 yards on four punts.

Two former BYU defensive stars, DT Khyiris Tonga and safety Zayne Anderson, put in work as the Packers hosted the Cardinals. Tonga recorded five total tackles (one solo) for the Cardinals. Anderson had one solo tackles for the Packers.

Two Utah alumni, safety Julian Blackmon and kicker Matt Gay, helped the Colts top the Titans in week six. Blackmon had three solo tackles, one pass breakup, and one interception. Gay went 2/2 on field goals and 2/2 on extra points.

Bingham High standout Dalton Schultz caught four passes for 27 yards in the Texans’ 41-21 win over New England.

Former BYU RB Jamaal Williams took two carries for seven yards for the Saints in week six.

Former Ute LB Mohamoud Diabate had his best game of the year with seven total tackles (four solo) against the Eagles.

Two Ravens defenders with Utah ties, former BYU LB Kyle Van Noy and former Utah safety Marcus Williams, helped Baltimore top the Commanders. Both recorded two solo tackles.

Two former Ute defenders in Denver, linebackers Cody Barton and Jonah Elliss, got in the stat sheet despite the loss to Los Angeles. Barton had eight total tackles (one solo). Elliss had two total tackles (one solo) and a pass breakup.

East High standout Jaylen Warren had six carries for seven yards and three receptions for 11 yards in Pittsburgh’s 32-13 win over Las Vegas.

Former SUU Thunderbird safety Miles Killebrew posted one solo tackle for the Steelers.

Two former Utah playmakers, WR Tim Patrick and RB/S Sione Vaki, contributed to Detroit’s big win in week six. Patrick pulled down three receptions for 68 yards. Vaki took one carry for five yards and added one solo tackle on defense.

Former Utah State LB Nick Vigil had one solo tackle for the Cowboys.

On Sunday Night Football, former Utah State CB Jalen Davis and former Utah RB Zack Moss helped the Bengals beat the Giants. Davis recorded one solo tackle. Moss had six carries for 13 yards and added one reception for two yards.

Secured The Winx

Former BYU OL Blake Freeland and Indy’s offensive line allowed zero sacks and only two quarterback hits in a three-point win.

Former Utah OL Braeden Daniels held it down in the trenches in Houston’s 20-point win on the road.

Former Weber State OL Sua Opeta and the Buccaneers only allowed one sack and two QB hits in a 51-27 routing of the Saints.

Desert Hills standout OL Penei Sewell and the Lions’ O-Line did their job as Detriot blew out Dallas, 47-9.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From top performances to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

