Taylorsville man fatally shot, woman and daughter arrested

TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man was shot and killed in his home early Sunday.

Ariana Aguilar, 44, was arrested for investigation of murder and aggravated burglary. Natalie Aguilar, 19, was arrested for investigation of aggravated burglary.

Taylorsville police were called to a residence near 2300 West and 4200 South about 3:40 a.m. on Sunday.

“Police officers entered the house and found … Ariana Aguilar on top of Jorge Llamas-Galaviz who was laying on a bed in the bedroom with a gunshot wound to his neck,” a police booking affidavit states.

Witnesses told officers that there had been a party in the home earlier and that Ariana Aguilar and Llamas-Galaviz had gotten into a fight and that Llamas-Galaviz was hit by Aguilar, the affidavit states.

“Ariana left the house and returned some time later with two males and another female. Ariana and the other three pushed their way into the home and in Jorge’s room, first voices then a gunshot was heard. The two males and female who came with Ariana fled the house, Ariana remained,” officers wrote in the affidavit.

The vehicle that Natalie Aguilar and the others allegedly arrived in was later found at Aguilar’s home in Ogden, according to police. Natalie Aguilar, Ariana’s daughter, allegedly admitted to arriving at the house with other people under the age of 18 to pick up her mother.

“Ariana forced the door open so they could enter. Natalie said a shot was fired and she fled back home with the juveniles,” according to the affidavit.

When questioned by police, Ariana Aguilar allegedly stated that she and Llamas-Galaviz had been dating, but he got angry with her, put some of her personal items outside his door and told her to leave, the affidavit states. She denied having anything to do with the shooting, according to police.

Officers noted in the affidavit, however, that “family members of Jorge contacted law enforcement and said his family was notified of Jorge’s murder and that they had received some type of recording with Ariana saying she and her nephews killed Jorge.”

This story may be updated.