Project underway to restore 5th Ward meetinghouse

SALT LAKE CITY — An ambitious project is underway to restore Salt Lake City’s historic 5th Ward meetinghouse.

Earlier this year, the building was partially demolished without the city’s consent. Since then, it’s been sold to a new owner.

Skyler Baird is determined to return the nearly-century-old building to its former glory, while also helping those recovering from addiction.

“It’s kind of been a central point to this neighborhood for over 100 years,” Baird said.

Baird plans to turn the basement and classrooms into housing for people coming out of addiction recovery. The chapel will be a space used for community events.