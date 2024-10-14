On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Man dies after falling 30 feet during encounter with troopers

Oct 14, 2024, 9:36 AM | Updated: 9:43 am

Police responded to a man that was running across I-15 near the 600 North off-ramp on Sunday, Oct. ...

Police responded to a man that was running across I-15 near the 600 North off-ramp on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (Utah Department of Transportation)

(Utah Department of Transportation)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man died after he ran from troopers and fell off an off-ramp on Interstate 15 Sunday.

At approximately 8:03 p.m. Sunday, a male pedestrian was reported running through traffic on I-15 near 600 North, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The Utah Highway Patrol responded, and could not locate the man until approximately 9:06 p.m. in the northbound lanes, the department said. The man reportedly ran from police “after being challenged to stop.”

The report said that UHP troopers attempted to slow down traffic in the area and apprehend the man to avoid further incident.

According to the department, the man jumped over a cement barrier near the I-15 600 North off-ramp while running from troopers.

“Multiple attempts were made to obtain compliance,” the department said. “A Taser device was deployed to keep him from going back into the roadway. The male fell from the off-ramp an estimated 30 feet into the residential yard below.”

Officers gained access to the residence and life-saving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The UHP initiated an Officer-Involved Critical Incident protocol investigation into the incident.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Police responded to a man that was running across I-15 near the 600 North off-ramp on Sunday, Oct. ...

Carlysle Price

Man dies after falling 30 feet during encounter with troopers

A man died after he fled troopers and fell off an off-ramp on Interstate 15 Sunday.

32 minutes ago

Taylorsville Police car (Ray Boone, KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Taylorsville man fatally shot, woman and daughter arrested

A Taylorsville man was shot and killed in his home early Sunday.

1 hour ago

Police are searching for a shooter after they say a man was shot multiple times Sunday, Oct. 13, 20...

Mark Jones

Springville police searching for shooting suspect

Springville police are searching for a shooter after they say a man was shot multiple times Sunday evening.

14 hours ago

Officials overseeing the Yellow Lake Fire urged residents of a small town to be ready for a possibl...

Mark Jones, Alex Cabrero, Shelby Lofton

Yellow Lake Fire: Officials urging residents in Hanna to be ready to evacuate just in case

Officials overseeing the Yellow Lake Fire urged residents of a small town to be ready for a possible evacuation notice during a public meeting Sunday at Kamas Middle School.

16 hours ago

Utah Fire Info reported the start of a new wildfire Sunday afternoon. (Utah Fire Info)...

Mark Jones

Cherry Creek Fire ignites in Tooele County

Utah Fire Info reported the start of the Cherry Creek Fire on Sunday afternoon in Tooele County.

17 hours ago

Crime scene tape. (Getty Images)...

Michelle Rowe, KSL NewsRadio

Fighting Utah’s gang crime

Like most places, Utah has gangs, but law enforcement has some unique challenges fighting gang crime in the Beehive State.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Man dies after falling 30 feet during encounter with troopers