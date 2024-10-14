Man dies after falling 30 feet during encounter with troopers

SALT LAKE CITY — A man died after he ran from troopers and fell off an off-ramp on Interstate 15 Sunday.

At approximately 8:03 p.m. Sunday, a male pedestrian was reported running through traffic on I-15 near 600 North, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The Utah Highway Patrol responded, and could not locate the man until approximately 9:06 p.m. in the northbound lanes, the department said. The man reportedly ran from police “after being challenged to stop.”

The report said that UHP troopers attempted to slow down traffic in the area and apprehend the man to avoid further incident.

According to the department, the man jumped over a cement barrier near the I-15 600 North off-ramp while running from troopers.

“Multiple attempts were made to obtain compliance,” the department said. “A Taser device was deployed to keep him from going back into the roadway. The male fell from the off-ramp an estimated 30 feet into the residential yard below.”

Officers gained access to the residence and life-saving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The UHP initiated an Officer-Involved Critical Incident protocol investigation into the incident.

This is a breaking story and may be updated.