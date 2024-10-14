On the Site:
Karel Vejmelka Will Start In Net For Utah Hockey Club Against New Jersey Devils

Oct 14, 2024, 9:58 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

NEWARK, New Jersey – As the Utah Hockey Club prepares for the final game of their east coast road trip, there will be a change in net for Utah as Karel Vejmelka gets his first start between the pipes for the club.

Karel Vejmelka’s first start with Utah Hockey Club

After three starts for Connor Ingram through the first three games of the new season, Utah has elected to rest Ingram and provide Karel Vejmelka with his first start for the Utah Hockey Club.

With a long 82-game season, it’s common for NHL teams to switch between netminders in order to keep them healthy and well-rested throughout the year. In 2023-24, Ingram appeared in 50 games for the club while Vejmelka had 38 starts and Matt Villalta took the net twice.

In his 38 starts last season, Vejmelka had a .895 save percentage and allowed 3.35 goals per game. Generally, a good save percentage is anywhere between .900 and .920 in the NHL.

During the preseason, Vejmelka allowed 10 goals in three starts on 81 shots (.876).

Utah Hockey Schedule

The Utah Hockey Club will now take on the New Jersey Devils on Monday afternoon. The game can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on air on the KSL Sports APP or on 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

