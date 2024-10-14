On the Site:
Comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS will be more visible in Utah Monday, experts say

Oct 14, 2024, 10:38 AM | Updated: 11:21 am

Tsuchinshan-ATLAS comet is visible in Utah. (Courtesy Mike Saemisch)

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


SALT LAKE CITY — Utahns will get another chance to see a “once-in-80,000-years” comet Monday, experts said.

According to NASA, the comet Tsuchinshan-ATLAS likely traveled from the outer reaches of the solar system, made a close transit past the sun on Sept. 27, and came within 44 miles of Earth on Oct. 12. NASA said that those in the Northern Hemisphere would get more opportunities to catch a glimpse of the comet following Oct. 12.

Comet likely last seen when Neanderthals walked Earth could soon dazzle in the night sky

The comet is nearly 2 miles in diameter, with a tail of dust and gasses that extends “for tens of millions of miles,” Bill Cooke, lead of NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama, told NPR.

The comet will appear “low on the western horizon in the glow of twilight” approximately 45 minutes after sunset, Cooke told NPR. Using special equipment may help the comet’s visibility.

As the month continues, the comet will move away from the sun and out of the solar system. The comet will appear higher in the sky and dimmer each night.

The National Weather Service’s Salt Lake City office said that viewers along the Wasatch Front and western Utah will have an easier time spotting the ancient celestial traveler, as “conditions should be better this evening,” compared to Sunday’s cloud cover.

Carlysle Price

