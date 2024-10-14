On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Roads to Understanding
Hope After the Hurricanes
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

1 dead and 9 wounded as groups trade gunfire near Tennessee State homecoming

Oct 14, 2024, 10:31 AM

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at Jefferson Street and 26th Avenue in Nashville on Octob...

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at Jefferson Street and 26th Avenue in Nashville on October 12. (Evan Mealins/The Tennessean/USA Today Network/Imagn Images via CNN Newsource)

(Evan Mealins/The Tennessean/USA Today Network/Imagn Images via CNN Newsource)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY EMMA TUCKER, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN) — A man was killed and nine other people were injured in a shooting Saturday near Tennessee State University as the Nashville school celebrated homecoming – and investigators believe at least one of the injured participated in the gunfire, officials said.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. along a street where TSU’s homecoming parade had taken place that morning, Nashville police and fire officials said at a news conference Saturday evening.

“There’s no indication of any gang relation,” said Don Aaron, a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department. “It was two groups of people who were beefing and they opened fire on each other with a crowd around.”

The man who died was 24 years old, police said on X. His name, the names of the injured and information about a motive were not immediately released.

At least three of the injured were children who had non-critical injuries, Nashville police said on X. A 12-year-old girl and two 14-year-old girls were taken to an area children’s hospital, according to Aaron. The other victims range in age from a 23-year-old man to a 55-year-old woman, who was in critical condition, Aaron added.

“We believe that the others are going to survive and recover,” Aaron said.

At least one of the injured people “is suspected to have been involved in the gunfire,” Nashville police said on X. Police didn’t immediately say whether they were looking for anyone in connection with the shooting.


Saturday marked the end of homecoming week at the university. The school’s football team played its homecoming game Saturday evening at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, roughly 3 miles east of where the shooting happened.

Investigators didn’t immediately know whether any of the people shot were TSU students, Nashville police Cmdr. Anthony McClain told reporters.

“We think this is something that was kind of a sidebar to the (homecoming) celebration” and “not a direct reflection on the university itself,” McClain said.

The shooting took place several blocks away from campus, the university said in a statement. In a separate incident, three people were injured at Nissan Stadium following “an argument that escalated into a fight in the parking lot,” causing a crowd to run for safety and trample several people, the university said.

“Please keep the affected families in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the university said.

First responders rushed to help

Firefighters who already were in the area to do community outreach during the morning parade rushed to the wounded after the gunfire, city fire department spokesperson Kendra Loney said.

The firefighters who were at the shooting scene “said it just sounded like fireworks… until they realized it wasn’t,” Loney said.

“Our personnel recounted to me some moments where they ripped off their belts and did things like use those as tourniquets because they did not have their medical bags with them,” Loney said.

The shooting “interrupted what was otherwise a fun and eventful day for a lot of people here today,” Loney said.

Of the 10 shot, five were taken to hospitals by fire department personnel, and the others were “dropped off by private vehicles,” Nashville police spokesperson Brooke Reese said.

Authorities are making progress in their investigation, which remains ongoing, Aaron said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

Police respond to the scene of a shooting at Jefferson Street and 26th Avenue in Nashville on Octob...

Emma Tucker, CNN

1 dead and 9 wounded as groups trade gunfire near Tennessee State homecoming

Police say gunfire broke out among a crowd near Tennessee State University's homecoming celebrations.

4 hours ago

Police are searching for a shooter after they say a man was shot multiple times Sunday, Oct. 13, 20...

Mark Jones

Springville police searching for shooting suspect

Springville police are searching for a shooter after they say a man was shot multiple times Sunday evening.

18 hours ago

tooele county sheriff's office...

Garna Mejia

Communication breakdown put two women, officers at risk, sheriff says

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is under fire after a major failure nearly cost two women their lives in September.

3 days ago

A memorial for Patrick Hayes sits at the place he was killed in Jordanelle State Park. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

New information released in deadly Jordanelle road rage shooting

The family of the man who was shot and killed at Jordanelle State Park on September 25 is pleading for help in finding his killer.

4 days ago

One person is dead after a shooting on state Route 201, Utah Highway Patrol said, early morning Mon...

Brian Carlson

New details emerge about morning road rage homicide

New details have emerged about the deadly road rage shooting that took place Monday morning, with one arrested on suspicion of murder.

7 days ago

A man was found dead in the parking lot of a West Valley City apartment complex on Tuesday, Sept. 2...

Jacob Freeman

Arrest warrant issued for September West Valley City murder

A murder warrant has been issued for a September shooting in West Valley City, but investigators fear the suspect has already fled the country.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

A kitchen in a modern farmhouse....

Lighting Design

A room-by-room lighting guide for your home

Bookmark this room-by-room lighting guide whenever you decide to upgrade your lighting or style a new home.

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

1 dead and 9 wounded as groups trade gunfire near Tennessee State homecoming