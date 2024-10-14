On the Site:
Bath and Body Works apologizes for selling candles that looked like Ku Klux Klan hoods

Oct 14, 2024, 10:36 AM

The candle's label was compared to Ku Klux Klan hoods, prompting Bath and Body Works to pull it from shelves. (Bath & Body Works, Inc. via CNN Newsource)

BY JORDAN VALINSKY, CNN


(CNN) —Bath and Body Works has stopped selling a candle that was emblazoned with a winter theme that many commenters online compared to a Ku Klux Klan hood.

The candle’s label, called “Snowed In,” was decorated with a stylized paper snowflake. But many people on social media compared it to the hoods and robes worn by Klansmembers. The KKK is the one of the “oldest and most infamous” hate groups in the United States, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. The Anti-Defamation League says that the imagery of the KKK hood itself has become a hate symbol.

The candle has since been pulled from Bath and Body Works’ website and retail locations, with the company telling CNN in a statement its design was “unintentional.”

“At Bath and Body Works, we are committed to listening to our teams and customers, and committed to fixing any mistakes we make-even those that are unintentional like this one,” a spokesperson said. “We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and are evaluating our process going forward.”

Commenters on Reddit jumped on the design choice, calling it a “klandle” or a “Klan Krismas Kandle.” Some people who tried ordering the candle after the controversy erupted late last week said on social media that their orders had been canceled.

The canceled candle has appeared on eBay, however, with one person attempting to sell the candle for $350. The website’s policies ban listings that include racist terms or language, however the candle will remain on eBay since it’s not explicitly racist.

“EBay policies prohibit listings that include racist terms or language,” a company spokesperson said. “Any items being marketed using racist language will be blocked or removed.”

Candles are a staple of Bath and Body Works’ collection, which has evolved beyond soaps and lotions. Every year, the retailer rolls out its collection of holiday-scented candles that amount to nearly 40% of its annual sales, according to an analyst.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

