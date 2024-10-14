Man killed in crash after driver crossed into oncoming lanes, troopers said

WILLARD — A man was killed in a two-car crash on Highway 89 Friday.

At approximately 11:35 p.m. Friday, a male driver and a male passenger were traveling north on Highway 89 in a Nissan sentra, Utah Highway Patrol reported.

Near mile marker 425 in Willard, UHP said the sentra traveled into the southbound lanes “for an unknown reason.” The sentra reportedly struck a Hyundai Sante Fe with a male driver.

The male passenger of the sentra was killed in the crash, a spokesperson for UHP said. Both drivers were taken to hospitals and “are expected to survive.”

UHP reported the man killed was from Mexico. No other identifying information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story and may be updated.