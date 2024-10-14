Search for armed and dangerous suspect ongoing

SPRINGVILLE — Police are still searching for a shooting suspect who fired multiple shots and injured a man in Springville.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of 1327 W, 50 North.

Police are not calling this a drive-by shooting, but rather, a run-by shooting.

“You can see an individual walking around the block. You can see the male run towards the victim’s home; pulls out a firearm and starts shooting, and continues running as he’s shooting at the witness too,” Lt. Warren Foster, with the Springville Police Department, said.

Police said the victim is a 35-year-old man who lives at the home. He was rushed to the hospital where he was taken into surgery. The man is expected to recover from his injuries. The witness was a friend at the home with them.

Foster described the shooter suspect as a man in his 20s or 30s who was last seen wearing dark clothing and red high-top tennis shoes.

Police are trying to piece together where the shooter is from, and whether the shooter is from the neighborhood.

“We do know that this person is still at large. They still have the gun, so therefore they’re still armed and dangerous,” Foster said. “We believe that the suspect kept the gun, but we did recover six shell casings, and we did find one expanded round in the middle of the road. So, we believe that was a round that missed everything, maybe hit something and reflected back and landed in the middle of the road.”

Foster said that while they are still investigating, they do not believe it was a random shooting; rather, an isolated incident.

Police asked that anyone with information should contact the Springville Police Department.